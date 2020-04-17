Apple replaced Haptic Touch with 3D Touch in 2018 after 3D Touch fell out of favour. 3D Touch is available on iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone X and XS Max. Whereas, Haptic Touch is available in iPhone SE, iPhone 11 series, and iPhone XR. Haptic Touch is little bit similar to 3D Touch but works only when you long press on the screen. Apple decides to remove its 3D Touch to avail more room for a bezel less LCD display. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website: Check details

How to enable Haptic Touch on your iPhone:

There are simple steps through which you can activate Haptic Touch on your iPhone SE, iPhone 11 series, and iPhone XR. These steps are: Also Read - Apple iPhone SE leaves out a key U1 hardware chip meant for precise localized GPS

Go to Settings Also Read - iPhone XR users can now expand notifications with Haptic Touch in iOS 12.1.1 update

Accessibility

Touch

Haptic Touch

Choose Fast or Slow

To test, touch the flower or flashlight icon under Touch duration test

List of iPhone supporting Haptic Touch:

iPhone SE

This newly launched iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. It is featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display which is paired with Touch ID and IPS technology. iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic which was first introduced with iPhone 11 series. The phone has a best single camera system with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera. The phone comes with 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi and contrast ratio of 1,400:1. Other features in display include Wide color Display, True Tone display, Haptic touch, fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and display zoom. The maximum brightness available in iPhone SE is 625 nits.

iPhone SE is Splash, Water and Dust Resistant. On camera front, the phone offers 12MP Wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture. Other camera features include digital zoom up to 5x, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, and many more. The front camera includes 7MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture. It can record 4K videos and 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps. The Fingerprint sensor built into the Home button. The battery of iPhone SE Lasts about the same as iPhone 8 and is capable of fast charging. The battery can charge up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher.

iPhone 11 series

The iPhone 11 is equipped with A-13 processor. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and will be available in 6 colors. Its dual camera setup has a wide-angle lens that can take 120-degree field of view images. Both the cameras are of 12 megapixels. The iPhone 11 also has a night mode that helps in taking better pictures in low light. It can record 4K video at a rate of 60 frames per second. Whereas, triple rear camera setup has been given in iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen. The screen resolution in both phones is 458ppi. Its display is named Super Retina. Triple camera setup will be available in both phones. These include a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera. IPhone Pro Series phones will come with an 18-watt fast charger. All three iPhone 11 series come with Haptic Touch technology.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display, which has a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels. The screen is an IPS LCD (Liquid Retina HD display). The smartphone has an Apple GPU GPU with Hexa core, 3 GB RAM and the default memory capacity 64 GB storage has been given. Apple iPhone XR has 2160p 24/30 1080p 30/60 with main camera for image, quad lid true tone flash, 4K video recording, OIS, continuous shooting, portrait mode, panorama, slow motion video. At the same time, the secondary selfie camera of 7 MP (f /2.2) has been given. It has a non-removable Leone 2942 mAh battery.