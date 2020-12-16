comscore List of Smartphones That Received Price Cut in 2020 | BGR India
News

List of Smartphones That Received Price Cut in 2020

Top Products

List of Smartphones That Received Price Cut in 2020 - Check Out List of Phones That Received Price Cut in 2020 with Specs and Price at BGR India.

  Published: December 16, 2020 9:12 AM IST
iPhone SE 2020

GST and Lockdown both the reasons has affected smartphone prices in India. If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone for a long time, then here’s the list of some of the best mobile phones that received price cut in 2020.  Due to low sales and smartphones being launched daily in the market, many phone companies have cut the prices of their smartphones. These companies include Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and among others. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Expected features and price

Apple iPhone SE 2020

The price of Apple iPhone SE 2020, which was launched some time ago, has also been reduced by the company. It is worth noting that this iPhone was one of the cheapest mobile phones of Apple anyway, while now the company has made this iPhone even more affordable by charging around Rs 3,500. This phone is available for sale in three models. Also Read - Vi rolls out Wi-Fi calling for its customers in select cities across India: Report

The base model of the iPhone SE 2020 supports 64 GB of storage. The price of this model was 42,500 which has now come down to Rs 39,900 after the price cut. Similarly, the second model of iPhone SE 2020 supports 128 GB storage. This model was available for sale at a price of Rs 47,800 but now after the price cut it can be purchased for Rs 44,900. At the same time, the price of Apple iPhone SE 2020 with 256 GB storage has also been reduced to Rs 54,900 from Rs 58,300. Also Read - Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR in Ireland two years after disclosing data breach

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant can now be purchased cheaply at Rs 3000. This variant is now available to buy for Rs 41,999 instead of Rs 44,999. At the same time, the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 49,999. That is, the top variant of the handset has been reduced by Rs 5000. The OnePlus 8 smartphone is available for purchase in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Onix Black color. By purchasing the phone from the official OnePlus site, users will be able to buy a back cover without any extra money.

OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch display. For processing this phone has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset with 2.84 GHz clock speed octacore processor. At the same time, the handset runs on Android 10 operating system. It also has a 4300 mAh battery for power backup. Triple rear camera setup has been given in the back of OnePlus 8. Talking about the sensor given in it, the company has equipped this smartphone with Sony IMX586 48-megapixel main sensor, which has an aperture f / 1.75. At the same time, the phone has a 16-megapixel macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with aperture f / 2.2. OnePlus 8 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.25 aperture of Sony IMX471 in the front.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple has cut the prices of the iPhone XR launched last year. The 64 GB storage model of the iPhone XR was previously available for sale at a price of Rs 52,500, but after the price cut, the price of this model has increased to Rs 47,900. Similarly, while the price of 128 GB memory model of Apple iPhone XR was earlier Rs 57,800, now the price of this phone has come down to Rs 52,900.

The Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display with a resolution of 1792×828 pixels. Talking about the phone processor, Apple has powered this phone with A12 Bionic chipset. The body of the phone is aerospace grade aluminum and glass. The back panel of the iPhone XR has a glass that supports wireless charging, while the edge is made of aluminum. The phone has an iOS 12 operating system, although several updates of iOS 12 have also been released after launching. This phone has been given IP67 renting, i.e. this phone can remain in 1-meter deep water for 30 minutes. This phone is available in 6 color variants which include White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral and Red color variants. The phone has support for 4G VoLTE and E-SIM. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 in the phone, while Wi-Fi 802.11 has been given in it.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has also slashed the price of its Oppo Reno 3 Pro firstly in August and then permanently in October. The 128GB storage variant of this smartphone can be purchased for Rs 3,000 less and Rs 5000 less for 256GB variant. After the price cut of Oppo Reno 3 Pro, its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 24,990 instead of Rs. 27,990 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for Rs. 27,990 instead of Rs. 32,990. At the same time, both variants of Oppo Reno 3 Pro are available on the e-commerce site Amazon India with the new price.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. This display comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a screen to body ratio of 91.5 percent. With up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC processor. Talking about the OS, the color based on the phone Android 10 works on OS 7.

The company has given Four rear cameras in the phone for photography. It has a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. There are two cameras in the front of the phone for selfie. The primary camera is 44 megapixels and the second camera are 2 megapixels. To power the phone, it has a battery of 4,025mAh, which comes with 30-Watt VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus has also slashed the price of OnePlus 7T Pro in India. The price of OnePlus 7T Pro has been cut by Rs 4,000 and now users can buy it for Rs 43,999. As of now it was becoming available for Rs 47,999. This smartphone has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The new price has been updated on the company’s official website. This smartphone was launched in the Indian market in the year 2019 and it was very much popular for its pop-up selfie camera. This smartphone was introduced on Snapdragon 855+ processor. It was launched at a price of Rs 53,999 and has been cut several times since its launch.

Talking about the special features of OnePlus 7T Pro, this smartphone has a 90Hz Fluid display and works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The phone has a 4085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support for power backup. It has a triple rear camera setup for photography. It has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens and 16MP ultraviolet angle lens.

Asus Rog Phone 3

The price of Asus ROG Phone 3 has been reduced by Rs 3,000. This deduction has taken place permanently. After the deduction, Asus ROG Phone 3 can be purchased for Rs 46,999. Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in India for Rs 49,999. New price of Asus ROG Phone 3 – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the phone can now be purchased for Rs 46,999 and 256 GB storage variant with 12 GB RAM for Rs 54,999.

Users have got a triple rear camera setup in the Asus Rogue Phone 3, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, this gaming smartphone has a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 6.59-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 has been given to protect the screen. Apart from this, users have got the support of Qual-Com Snapdragon 865+ processor in this smartphone, which is equipped with Adreno 650 GPU. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Rogue operating system based on Android 10.

IQOO 3

After the reduction of Rs 4,000, the variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage of IQOO 3 has been priced at Rs 34,990. The original price of this variant was Rs 38,990. Apart from this, the price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants of this smartphone has also been cut by 4,000. This variant can be purchased for Rs 37,990 instead of 41,990. On the other hand, the price of this smartphone’s variant of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage has dropped by Rs 2,000. This 5G variant can be purchased for Rs 44,990 instead of Rs 46,990.

The company has given quad camera setup in this phone, which has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, users have got a 16-megapixel camera in the front. IQOO has given a 6.44-inch display in this phone, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen-to-body ratio of this phone is 91.40 percent. Apart from this, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset has been supported for better performance in this phone. At the same time, this phone works on the iQOO UI 1.0 operating system based on Android 10.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 9:12 AM IST

