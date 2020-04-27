MIUI 12: Top 10 Xiaomi phones to get latest MIUI update in June 2020

Xiaomi has finally unveiled its latest MIUI 12 custom skin in China. The brand is soon expected to launch MIUI 12 in India alongside the Mi 10 series. The company will likely launch the Mi 10 smartphone once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in India. Talking about MIUI 12, Xiaomi smartphone users will notice improved dark mode, new animations, enhanced privacy controls, and a lot more changes.

It is based on Android 10 and the MIUI 12 closed beta testing is already live for Chinese Xiaomi users. As per the MIUI 12 roadmap shared by Xiaomi, several phones will start receiving the stable build in June 2020. The handsets that will get the MIUI 12 in June include Xiaomi Redmi K20 series, Redmi K30 series, Mi 10 series, Mi 10 Youth Edtion, and more. Smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, and Redmi 6 Pro are expected to get the MIUI 12 update later this year.

Top Xiaomi Redmi, Mi phones to get MIUI 12 update in June 2020

Xiaomi Redmi K20

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 will be one of the first phones that will get the MIUI 12 update in China in the coming months. This device is already available in India with a price label of Rs 21,999, and will likely get the latest MIUI custom skin once the company unveils MIUI 12 in the country.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 21,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro smartphone is also in Xiaomi’s list of phones that will get the MIUI 12 update. This handset too will most likely receive the same update in India when it officially launches in the country. It is currently listed on Xiaomi India’s website for Rs 26,999. It packs a top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple rear camera setup, and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 26,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED, 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Mi 10

As per Xiaomi’s list, the Mi 10 smartphone is also expected to receive the MIUI 12 update in June. This is Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone, which was launched in China back in February 2020. It features a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP primary sensor, and a 4,780mAh battery. The Mi 10 series India launch was originally planned for March 31, 2020, but due to the national lockdown, the launch event got delayed.

Features Xiaomi MI 10 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera 108MP primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front Camera 20MP ultra-clear Front Camera Battery 4,780mAh

Redmi K30

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 was launched in China back in December 2019 and is yet to make its debut in India. This Redmi phone will is also expected to get the MIUI 12 update in June, as per the list. Both the 4G and 5G version of the Redmi K30 will get the software update. This handset offers a 4,500mAh battery, 120Hz display, and quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 765 SoC OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP + 2MP Battery 4,500mAh

Mi 10 Pro

It seems that Xiaomi will first roll out the latest MIUI 12 custom skin for all the latest phones and then the old Redmi and Mi devices. The Mi 10 Pro ships in China with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6.67-inch AMOLED, 108MP primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Internal Memory 8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 108MP primary sensor + 8MP 10x hybrid zoom lens + 12MP portrait lens + 20MP lens Front Camera 20MP front camera Battery 4,500mAh

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi will also roll out the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi K30 Pro device. The brand is also soon expected to launch the Redmi K30 series in India. The Pro version offers a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It flaunts a pop-up selfie camera and a 4,700mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Price – Chipset Snapdragon 865 SoC OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Rear Camera 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP pop-up front camera Battery 4,700mAh

Xiaomi Mi 9

Apart from the latest Mi 10 series, the Mi 9 smartphone will also receive the MIUI 12 update in the coming months. This handset was launched in China with Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48MP rear Sony sensor, and a 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED full-screen display.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship processor OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Internal Memory 6GB+128GB Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens Front Camera 20MP Front Camera Battery 3300mAh

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Earlier today, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Youth Edition, and this one too will be receiving the latest MIUI custom skin in the month of June. The device’s price in China starts from RMB 2,099, which is around Rs 22,600 in India. The key highlights of the handset are 6.57-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G support, and more.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Xiaomi will be releasing the MIUI 12 in three batches, and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is also listed with the first batch of phones. It is currently running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition was launched in China in March this year. The handset is available with a starting price of RMB 3,799, which is around Rs 41,000 in India. For the same price, the brand is selling the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Mi 9 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone was launched back in September 2019. It was launched with MIUI 11 and this handset will also be getting the MIUI 12 update in June 2020. The smartphone ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a 6.39-inch display, and a 4,000mAh battery.