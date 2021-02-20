Nokia 3.4 was launched alongside the older sibling Nokia 5.4 in India earlier this week. The smartphone is available in India for purchase starting today across online and offline stores. The phone is now available across all retail outlets and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nokia’s official website. So, should you buy the Nokia 3.4 or got for the Poco M3, which launched in India earlier this month? Let’s find out here. Also Read - Poco M3 sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 PM: Check out price, full specifications

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Price in India

The Nokia 3.4 comes in only one variant with 4GB and 64GB variant at a price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in three colours including Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal. In comparison, the Poco M3 comes with a price starting at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the Poco phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 11,999. The Poco M3 is available across the country on online and offline stores.

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Specifications

Screen: The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In comparison, the Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an 83.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone includes a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Processor: As far as the hardware setup is concerned, the Nokia 3.4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The Poco M3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is much superior to the SD 460 SoC. The Poco phone comes packed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s microSD card support as well.

Cameras: The Nokia 3.4 features a triple camera setup on the rear including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and LED flashlight. On the front, the phone comprises an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The Poco M3 includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. There’s an LED flash as well. On the front, the Poco phone includes an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Battery: The Poco M3 features a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box. The Nokia 3.4 packs a 4000mAh battery setup.

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Which should be your pick?

When we compare the two budget phones, the Poco M3 looks like a better deal with a bigger battery, better design, powerful processor, and also improved cameras. The Nokia 3.4 looks like a good option to consider for the Nokia fans out there, also for consumers looking for a stock Android experience. The MIUI 12 running the Poco M3 is way too cluttered and offers ads.