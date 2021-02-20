comscore Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Which is a better smartphone under Rs 12,000 in India?
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Nokia 3.4 goes on sale in India: Should you buy or opt for rival Poco M3?
News

Nokia 3.4 goes on sale in India: Should you buy or opt for rival Poco M3?

Top Products

Nokia 3.4 goes on sale in India for the first time today. The phone comes in one variant with a price of Rs 11,999. Should you buy it or go for Poco M3 instead? Find out here.

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3

Nokia 3.4 was launched alongside the older sibling Nokia 5.4 in India earlier this week. The smartphone is available in India for purchase starting today across online and offline stores. The phone is now available across all retail outlets and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nokia’s official website. So, should you buy the Nokia 3.4 or got for the Poco M3, which launched in India earlier this month? Let’s find out here. Also Read - Poco M3 sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 PM: Check out price, full specifications

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Price in India

The Nokia 3.4 comes in only one variant with 4GB and 64GB variant at a price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in three colours including Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal. In comparison, the Poco M3 comes with a price starting at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the Poco phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 11,999. The Poco M3 is available across the country on online and offline stores. Also Read - Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?

Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Specifications

Screen: The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In comparison, the Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an 83.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone includes a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Poco M3

Processor: As far as the hardware setup is concerned, the Nokia 3.4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The Poco M3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is much superior to the SD 460 SoC. The Poco phone comes packed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s microSD card support as well.

Cameras: The Nokia 3.4 features a triple camera setup on the rear including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and LED flashlight. On the front, the phone comprises an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The Poco M3 includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. There’s an LED flash as well. On the front, the Poco phone includes an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Nokia 3.4 Display

Battery: The Poco M3 features a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box. The Nokia 3.4 packs a 4000mAh battery setup.

Nokia 3.4 vs Poco M3: Which should be your pick?

When we compare the two budget phones, the Poco M3 looks like a better deal with a bigger battery, better design, powerful processor, and also improved cameras. The Nokia 3.4 looks like a good option to consider for the Nokia fans out there, also for consumers looking for a stock Android experience. The MIUI 12 running the Poco M3 is way too cluttered and offers ads.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2021 12:35 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M3

Poco M3

10999

MIUI 12, based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

YouTube now lets Android users play videos in 4K even on low resolution display
Apps
YouTube now lets Android users play videos in 4K even on low resolution display
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect

News

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect

Nintendo Direct 2021: Splatoon 3, Fall Guys and more announced

Photo Gallery

Nintendo Direct 2021: Splatoon 3, Fall Guys and more announced

Nintendo Direct 2021: A look at most anticipated video games announced

Photo Gallery

Nintendo Direct 2021: A look at most anticipated video games announced

WhatsApp tells Indian govt: Committed to protection of privacy of personal conversations

Apps

WhatsApp tells Indian govt: Committed to protection of privacy of personal conversations

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3.4 goes on sale in India: Should you buy or opt for Poco M3?

Top Products

Nokia 3.4 goes on sale in India: Should you buy or opt for Poco M3?
Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today

Mobiles

Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today
Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

Features

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India
Redmi Note 10 India launch to Nokia 5.4 launched: Top tech news today

News

Redmi Note 10 India launch to Nokia 5.4 launched: Top tech news today

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 3.4 Vs Moto E7 Power: कम कीमत वाले इन दो स्मार्टफोन में कौन है बेहतर?

YouTube TV App में जुड़ेगा नया फीचर, बिना इंटरनेट के भी देख सकेंगे वीडियो

Samsung Galaxy A52 और Galaxy A72 स्मार्टफोन का भारत में जल्द खत्म होगा इंतजार, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

Xiaomi करेगी बड़ा धमाका, कर रही कार लॉन्च करने की प्लानिंग!

Shweta Your Mic Is On: श्वेता की इस गलती ने Internet पर किया उसे Viral, आप से भी हो सकती है चूक

Latest Videos

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

News

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect
News
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect
Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased
Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Apps

Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet
Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

News

Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life
AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

News

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers