OxygenOS 11 Features – OnePlus Nord to Get OxygenOS 11 Update
  OxygenOS 11 Features – OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Smartphones to Get Latest OxygenOS 11 Beta Update
News

OxygenOS 11 Features – OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Smartphones to Get Latest OxygenOS 11 Beta Update

OxygenOS 11 Features – OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Smartphones to Get Latest OxygenOS 11 Beta Update. Check Out Other OnePlus phones getting update.

  Updated: January 7, 2021 11:19 AM IST
OxygenOS 11 OnePlus shelf

Powered by its in-house OxygenOS, OnePlus has marked itself as one of the remarkable smartphone manufacturers in India. The company is rolling out its de-cluttered OxygenOS 11 to its OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 and 7T series. Best known for its user-friendly interface, UI, and many other interesting customization options, OxygenOS 11 has ample improvements that could revamp the experience of using your OnePlus smartphone. There are several hidden and premium features that the company has made available to its flagship devices. Also Read - Vodafone Idea (VI) double data offer: Three prepaid plans with major data benefits

Apart from the Android 11 update, some new features will be added to OnePlus smartphones through Oxygen OS 11. With this, the user interface of these smartphones will also be changed to a great extent. Like the Samsung One UI, the upcoming updates of OnePlus will also become bigger than the titles that come up. Also Read - Intel's new RealSense ID tech is like Apple Face ID but for smart devices

Here’s the list of features that OnePlus has rolled out with OxygenOS 11-

Always-On Display

OnePlus has finally added the Always-on Display (AoD) feature after a long wait in its Oxygen OS 11. You can see this feature in the Settings menu in the Customization and Clock Styles. With its help, users can check information about time, battery status, and notifications in the smartphone without opening the screen lock. With Always-On Display you can now personalize your screen with a wide range of choices and improve your digital wellbeing. The company has brought on the plate the OxygenOS design from Samsung’s OneUI and gave it a personal touch. The AOD is one of the most prominent features that OnePlus has added in OxygenOS 11 as it saves your time of turning on the display every time to check notifications or time. It informs you about the number of times you have unlocked your smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s India launch today: What to expect

Shelf

OnePlus has also discovered a new way to provide Google’s search feed, notification settings, and the company’s Shelf to all users. To use the shelf, you have to swipe down from the middle of the home screen. The shelf feature is easy to use and is different from the way it was used before. Previously, users had to swipe the right side for the shelf feature. Now, if you swipe right then you will get to see Google’s discovery feed. To disable the Shelf, you need to long-press on the home screen. You can also customize it with life services, for example, parking locations.

Dark Theme Mode Experience

OnePlus has brought improved Dark Mode with OxygenOS 11. The new dark mode is certified by Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and gives a relaxed and convenient viewing experience to users. You do not need to go to the Settings menu to access the dark mode. Users can directly apply it from the Quick Settings menu. OnePlus has introduced a dark grey interface for dark mode, eliminating the all-black look. Besides, users can also schedule dark mode. This feature enhances the color tones, change contrast, and gives a comfortable reading experience.

One-Hand Access

The new OxygenOS 11 allows you to use your smartphone with one hand. How? Lets’s have a look! Similar to Samsung’s OneUI, this feature is also very user-friendly. Under this feature, you will always find some of the essential elements of the UI at the bottom with pre-installed applications. The interface elements like icons and navigation buttons are tweaked to make it easier for a user to single-handedly use their smartphone.

Revamp Gallery App

In OxygenOS 11, the company has also changed the design of many in-house OnePlus apps. First of all, the company has redesigned the Gallery app. OnePlus creates automatic stories on weekly basis from photos and videos on the phone. This feature is more like Google Photo’s feature and OnePlus says that it arranges the gallery and photos in a sleek magazine design.  Along with this, users get a new share menu feature fee in the camera app. With its help, users can share the image immediately after clicking the photo.

ZEN Mode 2.0

OnePlus has made changes in the Zen Mode app, and now you can enjoy Zen mode with your friends and relax together. With the help of zen mode, users can limit the functions of their smartphone for 20 minutes. During this time, you won’t receive any notifications and not able to access messages and apps. This feature works just like Google’s Digital Wellbeing. It works like a digital detox. The company says that once you turn on Zen mode on the phone, it will not be canceled, and all incoming notifications will be muted for 20 minutes. For 20 minutes, you will be able to make emergency calls only  and all the apps of the phone will be disabled.

Other than above-mentioned features, OnePlus has equipped its OxygenOS 11 with small changes including redesigning of Weather App, Slate Font, Dynamic live wallpapers, and Customizable Swipe Down Gestures.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: January 7, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 7, 2021 11:19 AM IST

