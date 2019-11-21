comscore Realme X2 Pro: 5 alternative smartphones you can consider
Realme X2 Pro India launch: 5 alternative smartphones you can buy right now

If you can’t wait for Realme X2 Pro to go on sale, these are the 5 alternative smartphones you can buy right now.

  Published: November 21, 2019 4:57 PM IST
realme x2 pro top alternatives

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, recently launched the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India. It is a true flagship smartphone with top of the line hardware, quad cameras and more. It will go on a special sale on November 26 where limited number of handsets will be on offer. But if you can’t wait for the phone to go on sale, here are the top alternatives.

Realme X2 Pro

Before we talk about the alternatives – let’s first talk about the USPs of the smartphone. It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for HDR10+. It also features 90Hz screen refresh rate. The Realme X2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Another highlight of the smartphone is the quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

Top 5 alternatives to Realme X2 Pro

OnePlus 7T

The flagship OnePlus 7T is the closest competitor to the Realme X2 Pro. The OnePlus smartphone is also powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has a FHD+ screen with 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Another highlight of the OnePlus 7T is the triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an ultra wide angle lens and a telephoto lens. The smartphone ships with Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box. Price in India starts at 37,999 and you can buy it from Amazon India.

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Next in the list is the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. It comes with a full HD+ edge to edge scree without any notch cut out. This is made possible thanks to the motorized pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The Xiaomi phone also comes with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Also Read

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z is a flagship smartphone from the Taiwanese company. It comes with a full HD+ screen without any notch. The highlight of the smartphone is the rotating dual camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. This setup acts as both – front and rear cameras.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Besides, it comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. To keep things ticking is a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging feature.

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Also Read

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Asus ROG Phone 2

The ROG Phone 2 is a gaming smartphone from Asus that comes with 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Features Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

In the photography department, you get a 48-megapixel dual camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging features. The smartphone also comes with vapor chamber cooling, and dedicated game triggers.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Nubia Red Magic 3s

Lastly, we have the Nubia Red Magic 3s smartphone which also comes with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Features nubia Red Magic 3S
Price 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Single – 48MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

It features a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It offers support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and HDR content too. The Red Magic 3s comes with a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging feature.

  Published Date: November 21, 2019 4:57 PM IST

