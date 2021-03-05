comscore Redmi Note 10 top 5 alternatives: Poco M2 Pro, Realme 7i, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Galaxy M21 and more
News

Redmi Note 10 alternatives: Poco M2 Pro, Realme 7i, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and more

Top Products

Top five Redmi Note 10 alternatives to check: From Poco M2 Pro, Realme 7i to Redmi Note 9 Pro here are the Redmi Note 10 competitors

redmi note 10 allternatives

Xiaomi debuted in India back in July 2014 and in no time its products sold like hotcakes, courtesy of the affordable pricing and the Chinese OEM’s aggressive marketing strategy. While the manufacturer introduced several phones under its Redmi brand, Redmi became a separate sub-brand in 2019. Fast forward 2021, Xiaomi’s sub-brand has yet again brought a feature-packed smartphone, the Redmi Note 10 in the budget price range. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: How has the Redmi Note evolved in a year

The phone flaunts a sleek design with a smooth finish, an octa-core Qualcomm chipset, Super AMOLED panel, and quad-camera all for just Rs 11,999. While the specs look good on paper, there are a few competitors in the market that offer slightly better features for a near similar price. In this article, we have compiled the top five alternatives to Redmi Note 10 that you can take a look at. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series launched in India with price starting at Rs 11,999

Poco M2 Pro at Rs 12,999

Poco, another Xiaomi sub-brand bundles a few affordable offerings under its umbrella. The Poco M2 Pro is one of them was introduced last year. The phone has an appealing design and good build quality. Upfront, it has a small cutout to house the front camera. At the heart sits the capable mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. It features a tall 6.67-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixel resolution) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. For camera enthusiasts, the phone offers a 48-megapixel quad-camera array (8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor) that deliver decent daylight output. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. The phone’s MIUI 11 based Android 10 offers a fluid experience. The 5,000mAh packed under its dual-tone back panel promises over a day’s worth of usage. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series launch today: Expected specs, price in India, and how to watch livestream

Realme 7i at Rs 12,999

The Realme 7i features a near similar screen size as the Redmi Note 10. However, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, the phone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a 5,000mAh battery that makes it one of the best alternatives at this price point, especially for gamers. Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. For capturing photos, the phone offers a quad-camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera that can record 1080p video at 30fps. Other features include- dedicated microSD slot, up to 8GB RAM, quick charging support, and a USB-C port.

Motorola Moto G9 Power at Rs 11,999

The Moto G-series is well known for bagging big-size batteries, and the Moto G9 Power is no different. The phone packs a mammoth-sized 6,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 60 hours on a single charge. It supports 20W TurboPower Fast charging as well. Besides huge battery backup, the Moto G9 Power offers a vanilla Android experience. The phone equips a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and 4GB RAM. Unlike the Redmi Note 10, the Moto G9 Power features a 64-megapixel triple camera setup (the former comes with a 48-megapixel quad-camera arrangement). The cameras capture detailed images with well-balanced colours in good lighting conditions. As for the display, it sports a 6.8-inch screen with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution. The front panel houses a single 16-megapixel punch-hole camera. Other features include- rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 12,999

Another alternative is Redmi Note 10’s older sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone boasts some interesting aspects like a 90Hz display, a high-res camera, and the well-performing Snapdragon 720G chipset. The phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400) LCD display, 48-megapixel quad camera setup (48MP + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth sensor), and a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.5 aperture. It has a battery backup of 5,020mAh and supports 30W fast charging technology. As for memory configuration, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in 6GB RAM paired with 64GB/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Other features include- Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C 2.0 port.

Samsung Galaxy M21 at Rs 12,999

The Samsung Galaxy M21 shares similar internals with the Galaxy M30s. However, the Galaxy M21 is slightly cheaper and offers decent specs for its price. The phone features a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by the proprietary Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy M21 offers a high-res 20-megapixel camera. On the rear side, it equips a 48-megapixel triple camera that promises decent output in well-lit condition. In addition to the vivid display, the phone ships with a huge 6,000mAh battery. The phone comes in two coating- Midnight Blue, and Raven Black.

  Published Date: March 5, 2021 3:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 5, 2021 3:20 PM IST

Best Sellers