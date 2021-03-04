Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Which mid-range smartphone is better?

Xiaomi just launched its new Redmi Note 10 series in India, consisting of the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. This series acts as a successor to last year’s Redmi Note 9 series, and it comes with a number of advancements in terms of specifications. Today, we will be taking a look at how the new Redmi Note 10 stacks up against its predecessor the Redmi Note 9, which was launched in India back in November 2020, in terms of price and specifications. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series launched in India with price starting at Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Price in India

Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners from March 16 in Aqua Green, Frost White and Shadow Black colour options. As a launch offer the company is offering customers an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 when using an ICICI Bank credit card. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series launch today: Expected specs, price in India, and how to watch livestream

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite key specs leaked on Google Play Console: Here's a look at them

Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is available in Aqua Green, Arctic White and Pebble Grey colour options.

Note, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model for both the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 10 is priced similarly.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Display

Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. This is comparatively much better than the Redmi Note 9’s 6.43-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. However, where the Redmi Note 9 takes a lead is its Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, whereas, the Redmi Note 10 only comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Processor, RAM and storage

Redmi Note 10 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Soc, which comes bundled with the Adreno 612 GPU. This chipset is comparatively much more powerful than the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that powers the Redmi Note 9 in all aspects other than GPU performance. MediaTek Helio G85’s Arm Mali-G52 is much more powerful than the Adreno 612.

Redmi Note 10 comes in two RAM/internal storage options: 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 9 on the other hand comes in three options: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Operating system

Redmi Note 10 runs Google’s latest Android 11 out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. Redmi Note 9 is a step behind, as it runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. MIUI 12 comes with a lot of additional features, which are not present in MIUI 11.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Battery

Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, whereas, the Redmi Note 9 is backed by a marginally larger 5,020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 10 comes with support for 33W fast charging and the Redmi Note 9 supports slower 22.5W charging.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Cameras

Both the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 9 come with a quad-camera setup on the back, but the sensor specifications differ. The Redmi Note 10 sports a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Redmi Note 9’s quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, both the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 10 feature a 13-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.