Redmi Note 10S Top 5 Alternatives in India: Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Poco X3, Galaxy M31 and more

Redmi Note 10S Top 5 Best Alternatives: From Poco X3, Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30 Pro, here are some of the best alternatives available in India.

Redmi Note 10S alternatives

Redmi Note 10S, the new budget phone from the Chinese brand has finally hit the Indian shores. The new Redmi phone is launched for a price starting at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model. The highlight of the Redmi Note 10S is its 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and the latest MIUI 12.5 OS on board. Other aspects on the phone include- a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The phone also has an IP53 rating for dust- and water resistance. While the specs of the new Redmi Note 10S look good on paper, the budget entrant from the company has tough competition from leading rivals in the Indian smartphone market. For a price under Rs 15,000, OEMs like Poco, Samsung, and Realme offer better specc’d phones. Besides, most budget phones from Redmi or even Xiaomi run out of stock on the first day sale. In this article, we have compiled some of the Redmi Note 10S alternatives that you can easily pick from e-retail platforms in case you are planning to buy a good phone under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Top 5 Redmi Note 10S alternatives

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro from the Chinese brand offers a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Realme Narzo is one among the few in this price range to come with a 120Hz display. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 OS. For photography, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel wide lens with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera embedded in the punch-hole cutout. The power button acts as the fingerprint reader. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 30W fast charge support. It has 5G support as well. The phone is available for a price starting at Rs 16,999 for the standard variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 10

If you are on a tight budget and are looking for an affordable phone with decent specs, then Redmi Note 10 could be the right pick for you. The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset which is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 custom ROM on top. For photos, the Redmi Note 10 offers a quad-camera array comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies which is placed on the hole-punch cutout. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB variant. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch India launch today: Here's how to watch livestream

redmi note 10s alternatives in india

Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a tall 6.4-inch water-drop notch style AMOLED display. Powering the phone is an Exynos 9611 chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone runs Samsung OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. For photography, the Galaxy M31 offers a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera. In terms of backup, the Galaxy M31 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The phone comes for a price starting at Rs 13,999.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 features a tall 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. The display has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the optics front, the Poco X3 ships with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The phone gets a 20-megapixel front camera for shooting selfies. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and there is support for 33W fast charging. The phone runs MIUI 12 based Android 10 OS. It features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Poco X3 is available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999.

redmi note 10s alternatives in india

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro might be slightly expensive than the Redmi Note 10S but you can get flagship-grade specs without shelling out an obscene amount of money. The phone sports a 6.67-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Poco X3 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The phone offers a 48-megapixel rear quad-camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,160mAh battery and supports 33W fast charge technology. The phone has IP53 rated water and dust resistance and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Poco X3 Pro is available for a price starting at Rs 18,999 in India.

  Published Date: May 13, 2021 5:04 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 13, 2021 5:05 PM IST

Best Sellers