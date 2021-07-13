Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Samsung Galaxy F22 is launched in India recently at a price starting at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Samsung budget phone goes up to Rs 14,499 for the top-end 6GB RAM model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 first sale today at 12 PM: Price in India, features, offers

The Samsung Galaxy F22 goes on sale for the first time in India today. To purchase the budget Samsung phone, you can simply head over to Flipkart or Samsung e-store. Considering the price tag, the Galaxy F22 faces many competitions in the market including the Redmi Note 10, among others. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Twitter appoints Grievance officer in India, BGMI Season 20, Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed, and more

Which one among the Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Redmi Note 10 makes more sensor under Rs 15,000? Which one between the Samsung and Redmi budget phones offers better value for money? Let’s compare the Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Redmi Note 10 in terms of specs and price and find out which one offers better value on paper. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes packed with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U-display with 90hz refresh rate, Infinity-U cut out. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 offers a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, 2400x1080p screen resolution and standard 60hz screen refresh rate. There’s also Gorilla Glass 5 support.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Processor, RAM, storage

Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek G80 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. The Samsung phone comes in two variants: base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone includes two dedicated SIM trays.

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s expandable storage option as well. The phone comes in two variants including: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a massive 6000mAh battery with fast charging support in the box. The Redmi Note 10, in comparison, includes a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Camera

Both the Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Redmi Note 10 come with quad rear camera system and single camera sensor on the front. The Samsung phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Samsung phone includes a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The Redmi Note 10 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the rear panel paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi phone also includes a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two variants: base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at R 12,999 and top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 10 also comes in two RAM and storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.