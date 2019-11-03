comscore Smart TVs with LED displays under Rs 15,000: November 2019
Smart TVs with LED displays under Rs 15,000 to buy in November 2019

Are you looking to buy a smart TV under Rs 15,000. We have compiled a list of smart TVs with LED TVs in that budget. Here are your options.

  Published: November 3, 2019 5:57 PM IST
Flat-panel TV sales have picked up over the past couple of years. You can now get a smart TV with HD LED display under Rs 15,000. This is all thanks to companies like Xiaomi, Vu, iFFALCON, TCL and more. Smart TVs offer access to apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. So, you don’t need any additional dongle to convert your dumb TV smart. Here is our list.

List of Smart TVs under Rs 15,000 

Mi LED TV 4C Pro

Xiaomi went aggressive in the smartphone space, and now, it is doing the same with the TVs too. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro with a 32-inch HD Ready screen is available for Rs 12,499. It runs on Android TV OS, and comes with Xaomi’s PatchWall skin on top. There is built-in Chromecast and Google Voice Search too. You can buy it from Flipkart or Mi.com.

Samsung 7-in-1 Smart TV

The Samsung Smart TV is powered by Tizen OS. Available for Rs 14,999, it comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel. It comes with screen mirroring feature, a content guide to offer recommendations for popular shows, personal computer mode that lets you mirror your laptop to TV and more. 

Vu 320A Smart TV

The Vu 320A smart TV is available for Rs 12,490 via Amazon India. It comes with a 32-inch HD ready panel and access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, EpicTV and more.

TCL 32POS

The TCL smart TV can be bought from Amazon India for Rs 12,999. It comes with a 32-inch HD panel and runs on Android TV OS. This means, you get access to Google Assistance, Google Play Store, Play Movies and TV, Netflix and more.

Micromax 32TA6445HD

The Micromax Android certified TV also comes with a 32-inch display. It is available via Amazon India for Rs 12,999. You get access to Android TV version of Google Play Store, there is built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

iFFALCON 32-inch HD Ready

The iFFALCON HD Ready TV with 32-inch screen is available for Rs 10,499. It runs on Android OS, features a 60Hz screen refresh rate and more. But one of the interesting bits about the smart television is that it supports HDR 10 too, not something that you would find on budget TVs otherwise.

Thomson B9 Pro

Last, but not the least, the Thomson B9 Pro also comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel and runs on Android OS. With a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, and access to apps like Hotstar, Netflix and YouTube, the smart TV is available for Rs 9,999 via Flipkart.

  Published Date: November 3, 2019 5:57 PM IST

