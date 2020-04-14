comscore Smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days including Realme 5 Pro
Smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days

There are lots of smartphones that went through a price drop in last one month. Realme 5 Pro, Nokia 9, and several other latest smartphones got their price drop in last month.

  • Published: April 14, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Let us check out smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days. After few days of launch, most of the smartphone get a price drop in order to stay in a league and competitive. There are lots of smartphones that went through a price drop in last one month. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro: Pete Lau shares ultra-wide camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

Here is the list of Smartphones that got a price drop in last 30 days:

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro is another smartphone that got a price drop in last 30 days. The 128 GB and 8 GB RAM variant of Realme 5 Pro is available on discount rate of 16,999 on Flipkart. Eralier its price was 17,999. The phone has become Rs 1000 cheaper and it is giving quite tough competition to other smartphone in this segment. The 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM variant is available in 13,999 and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM variant is available in 14,999 on Flipkart. The phone is powered by 10 nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Processor. On camera front, the phone has 48 MP Sony IMX586 Primary Lens, Ultra Wide-angle Lens, and Super Macro Lens. Realme 5 pro is housing a 4035 mAh battery. The phone features an airtight, water-resistant sealing that safeguards the phone from accidental splashes of water. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series launch on April 14: Here is everything that we know about the flagship smartphone series

Nokia 9

Nokia 9 got a massive price drop by Rs 15,000 and it is now available in Rs 34,990. Earlier, the price of Nokia 9 was 49,990. It is an upgraded version of Nokia 8. On camera front, the phone sports a 13 Megapixels and 13 Megapixels dual lens camera with Geo tagging and HDR. The selfie camera of Nokia 9 has 12 Megapixels. With an OLED display, Nokia 9 comes with 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. On Flipkart, the 128 GB and 6 GB RAM variant is available in 34,999. The EMI starting of this smartphone starts from 1,197 per month and you can also view other plans on it. Nokia 9 has a monochrome mode, wireless charging, stunning design with powerful processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Nokia 9 is one of the smartphones that got price drop in last month. Also Read - Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020

Oppo Reno 2F

Oppo Reno 2F is now available in Rs 23,490 which is reduced from the price of Rs 28,990 on Flipkart. The EMI is starting from 1,106 per month. On camera front, the phone has a 48+8+2+2MP rear camera with slow motion, night scene, professional mode, panorama, portrait, and time-lapse photography. Oppo Reno 2F has 6MP front facing camera. This smartphone is featuring the Noise Reduction technology, high dynamic range imagining, large aperture, and large sensors. Oppo Reno 2F comes with AI beauty Mode. On performance, this smartphone has CPU MTK P70 processor, and a 4000 mAh Battery system. The phone runs on Dolby Atmos Technology. Oppo Reno 2F is one of the smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is now available with 8% discount on Flipkart. The price dropped to Rs 28,400 from Rs 31,000. On camera front, the phone has 64+5+8MP triple rear camera with f1.8, f2.2 wide angle and f2.2 with flash and 32MP front camera with f2.0. It has a Night Mode for crystal-clear photos even in dim-light conditions. Also, it has a Super Steady Mode to shoot high-quality shake-free videos. Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 17.03 cm (6.7) FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U Display and all day long 4500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go is now reduced to Rs 4,499 from Rs 5,999 on Flipkart. The phone has HD display for rich visuals as the screen has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The additional features include night light and ambient display. It has a long-lasting battery of 3000 mAh. The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core Processor. Xiaomi Redmi Go also comes with Dual Nano SIM + MicroSD Card Slot and Dual Microphones. It is one of the smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 3:01 PM IST

