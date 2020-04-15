comscore Smartphones with Fast Charging Support under 20,000
Smartphones with Fast Charging Support under 20,000

Fast charging can be said to be a very good feature. Gaming users always like to charge their smartphone the least and fast charging also removes their shortage and it proves very useful even if there is less time for charging.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 6:34 PM IST
In today’s fast pace, sometimes it becomes difficult to find the time to charge the phone. On the other hand, due to the cheap internet data and the abundance of online content, users have started spending a lot of time with their smartphones. Today we are talking about some smartphones that come with a strong battery and tremendous fast charging technology under 20,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 10.4-inch display, S Pen, 7040mAh battery and more

Fast charging can be said to be a very good feature. Gaming users always like to charge their smartphone the least and fast charging also removes their shortage and it proves very useful even if there is less time for charging. Also Read - Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched

Smartphones with Fast Charging Support under 20,000:

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen is an IPS LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 5). The smartphone has an Adreno 618 GPU with Octa core, 6 GB RAM and a default memory capacity of 64 GB, which can be increased to 256 GB. There’s an HDR, Panorama, EIS with main camera in Realme 6 Pro for image. At the same time, a secondary selfie camera of 16 MP (f /2.1) + 8 MP (f /2.2) dual selfie camera has been given. It has a non-removable Leone 4300 mAh battery which keeps up with you throughout the day. Along with massive battery capacity, Realme 6 Pro comes with 30 W Dart Flash Charge which means it can be charged up to 40% in 15 minutes. There’s a side fingerprint sensor with 0.38s Flash Unlock. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Poco X2

Poco X2 will make you stick with your games and work with its 4500 mAh battery capacity. The phone also supports 27 W fast charging. It is available in Rs 17,999 on Flipkart which makes it a budget-friendly smartphone with Fast charging support. It come with gorgeous design as it has a 3D curved glass body and large cinematic screen. The phone is powers by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and makes it a dream smartphone for game lovers. Poco X2 has Sony IMX686 sensor along with 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro sensor. Poco X2 is one of the best smartphones with fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 pro Max has a massive battery capacity of 5000mAh. This dual sim smartphone has 6.67-inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) IPS display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor and 8 GB RAM. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Storage of both can be increased to 512 GB via micro SD card. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, there is also support for RAW photography. MUI runs on Android 10 with 11. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has an edge fingerprint sensor. It is one of the best smartphones with fast charging support under 20,000.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD + Dewdrop full screen. This phone will be available in crystal green and sparking blue color options. For photography, four cameras have been provided in its rear. It has 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP portrait lens and 2MP ultra macro lens. Apart from this, 16MP Sony IMX471 AI camera will be available in front of it for selfie. For performance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It has a 4,035 mAh battery equipped with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology. This phone works on Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Realme 5 Pro is available in sparkling blue and crystal green colors. It is one of the best smartphones with fast charging support under 20,000.

Vivo Z1 X

This Vivo Z1 X smartphone works on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. It has a 6.38-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display. It comes with 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 6:34 PM IST

