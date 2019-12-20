Top 10 fitness bands under Rs 5,000 in December 2019

Wearables have once again become one of the most interesting product segments among consumer devices. After seeing a brief period of slow innovation, the industry has come alive in 2019. Whether you are looking for a new fitness band or a smartwatch, there is something for every type of consumer. According to IDC, the worldwide wearables shipments saw a growth of 94.6 percent in the third quarter of this year. While Apple remains the leader, Xiaomi and Huawei strengthened their position with budget wearables. Here is a look at top 10 fitness bands under Rs 5,000 that you can buy now.

Infinix Band 5

Infinix is entering the market for budget wearables with Infinix Band 5. The new fitness wearable available via Flipkart is priced at Rs 1,799 and comes in black, blue or red colors. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch color IPS display, supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring and up to 20 days of battery life. It can show notifications displayed on your smartphone and has motion data tracking as well. The wearable also supports sleep monitoring feature and smart gestures. The IP67 rated fitness tracker also offers direct USB charging and pairs with Infinix Lite 2.0 app.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

This is the newest wearable from Xiaomi and it brings a number of enhancements over its predecessor. The wearable goes on sale next at 12 noon tomorrow via Amazon India. It is available for Rs 2,299 and features an AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. It is 5ATM water-resistant and now supports options for music control as well. There is also swim detection, health and wellness tracking and 20 days of battery life.

Honor Band 5

In case you don’t want to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 then the alternative is the Honor Band 5. The new wearable from Honor also features a full color AMOLED display and is available for Rs 2,299. It is available from both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The fitness tracker is the first in this price segment to support SpO2 (blood oxygen level) detection. It also supports remote audio control and other fitness activities.

GOQii Vital ECG

GOQii Vital ECG is one of the few wearables in the market capable of measuring electrocardiogram. The fitness tracker is priced at Rs 3,999 and supports features such as heart rate monitoring. It comes equipped with a color display and tracks exercise in real time. The wearable is waterproof and swim friendly and has a battery life of up to 7 days. It also comes with GOQii Family Care plan where users get a personal coach for three months subscription period.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The challenger to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 from Samsung is called the Galaxy Fit e. Priced at Rs 2,490, the Galaxy Fit e is one of the best looking wearables in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. It is a compact, lightweight and swim proof fitness tracker with up to 6 days of battery life. The wearable auto detects three exercises and has continuous heart rate monitoring as well.

Honor Band 4 Running

For those looking for a fitness tracker under Rs 1,000, the Honor Band 4 Running will be an apt option. The wearable is available for Rs 999 and is being discounted by Rs 1,000. It supports dual wear modes: wrist wear mode and foot wear mode. It last up to 14 days on a single charge and has a standby time of 21 days. It also supports daily activity tracking, smart reminders, sleep monitoring and other features.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

For those not looking to buy Xiaomi’s newest wearable, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,799. The fitness tracker is available via both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The Mi Band 3 is one of the best selling wearable in the market and it features a 0.78-inch OLED display. It offers up to 20 days battery life, it is swim proof and supports continuous heart rate tracking, step tracking.

Lenovo Cardio 2

Lenovo Cardio 2 is another wearable worth looking at in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. It is available for Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 1,000. It has a 0.87-inch OLED display and its 100mAh battery can last for up to 20 days on a single charge. It has a Nordic 52832 processor and it is 5ATM water and dust resistant.

PLAYFIT 53

PLAYFIT is the newest entrant in India’s wearable market and is offering two smart bands – Playfit 21 and Playfit 53. The Playfit 53 is available for Rs 1,999 and comes in black + green or black + red color. It offers full touch colored display, 24 hour heart rate monitoring, step monitoring and sedentary alert. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. The wearable is rated to last for up to 7-10 days on a single charge.

Noise Colorfit 2

Noise has been another local company making a big dent in the wearable market. Apart from affordable smartwatches, the company also offers affordable fitness band called the Colorfit 2. The wearable comes in dusk pink, midnight black and twilight blue color. It also supports menstrual cycle tracking and is IP68 rated. The wearable offers smart notifications and multiple sports mode. The Colorfit 2 from Noise is available for Rs 1,699 via Flipkart.