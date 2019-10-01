Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Wearables have become one of the most interesting consumer electronics device in the Indian market. The segment has been flooded with new wearables from brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Amazfit, Noise and others. In fact, there is now a wearable for almost every price segment. Whether you are looking for a premium smartwatch or an entry-level fitness tracker, there is something for every budget. Here is a look at top 10 fitness trackers or smartwatches that you can buy under Rs 5,000 on Amazon India or Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

This is the newest wearable from Xiaomi and it brings a number of enhancements over its predecessor. The wearable goes on sale next at 12 noon tomorrow via Amazon India. It is available for Rs 2,299 and features an AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. It is 5ATM water-resistant and now supports options for music control as well. There is also swim detection, health and wellness tracking and 20 days of battery life.

Honor Band 5

If case you don’t want to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 then the alternative is the Honor Band 5. The new wearable from Honor also features a full color AMOLED display and is available for Rs 2,299. It is available from both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The fitness tracker is the first in this price segment to support SpO2 (blood oxygen level) detection. It also supports remote audio control and other fitness activities.

Amazfit Bip Lite

Amazfit Bip Lite, the entry-level wearable from Huami, is available at discount on Amazon India. The fitness smartwatch is being discounted by 2,500 and is available for Rs 2,999. The Amazfit Bip Lite has a reflective always-on display and comes with battery life of up to 45 days. It is swim proof, supports sleep tracking and activity tracking including outdoor running, treadmill, walking and outdoor cycling.

Honor Band 4 Running

For those looking for a fitness tracker under Rs 1,000, the Honor Band 4 Running will be an apt option. The wearable is available for Rs 999 and is being discounted by Rs 1,000. It supports dual wear modes: wrist wear mode and foot wear mode. It last up to 14 days on a single charge and has a standby time of 21 days. It also supports daily activity tracking, smart reminders, sleep monitoring and other features.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

For those not looking to buy Xiaomi’s newest wearable, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,799. The fitness tracker is available via both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The Mi Band 3 is one of the best selling wearable in the market and it features a 0.78-inch OLED display. It offers up to 20 days battery life, it is swim proof and supports continuous heart rate tracking, step tracking.

Noise Smartwatch

Noise has also entered the wearable segment with its new smartwatch available for Rs 1,799. It is available at a discount of Rs 3,200 during Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon India. It has a colored display, tracks fitness activities, displays mobile notifications and can heart rate also.

10.or Move Plus

10.or Move Plus is another smartwatch that is available for Rs 1,799. The price is after a discount of Rs 500 and is available via Amazon India. It has a 1.3-inch full touch color display and support for multiple watch faces. It has multi-sport mode and can be used to find your phone as well.

GOQii Vital 2.0

GOQii Vital 2.0 is also available at discount on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale. The fitness tracker is discounted to Rs 1,749, a discount of Rs 1,750 from its launch price. The wearable is unique since it measures blood pressure and displays data on an OLED color screen. It also comes with GOQii Family Care plan where users get a personal coach for three months subscription period.

Amazfit Bip

Amazfit Bip is available for Rs 4,599 on Amazon India. The wearable is getting a discount of Rs 2,400 during Great Indian Festival sale. It offers 45 days battery life and has an always-on color display. It does multi-sports tracking, has built-in GPS and compass function as well.

Lenovo Cardio 2

Lenovo Cardio 2 is another wearable worth looking at in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. It is available for Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 1,000. It has a 0.87-inch OLED display and its 100mAh battery can last for up to 20 days on a single charge. It has a Nordic 52832 processor and it is 5ATM water and dust resistant.