Top 12GB RAM phones to buy in India in January 2020; OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more

These are the best phones with 12GB RAM editions you can buy in India right now.

  • Updated: January 27, 2020 6:38 PM IST
As more and more people grow aware of what goes under the hood of a phone, they have started to recognise hardware specifications that define how well a smartphone will perform. One of these elements is the RAM capacity of a device. Over the years, how much RAM a phone has, has become one of the key factors people look for while purchasing a new phone. 12GB RAM is the highest amount we have on smartphones as of now.

Phones with 12GB RAM are immensely powerful and capable of handling a lot of apps simultaneously. Moreover, they are also future-proof and will likely be good devices even two years from now, if not more. Nowadays, with many devices sporting two, three and even four variants based on RAM and storage, there are definitely a lot of options to choose from. Here, we gather the best smartphones with 12GB RAM that are available in India right now.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is one device that even most non-tech savvy people have at least heard of, and for good reason. The phone made headlines for many reasons, but primarily because it is the first folding smartphone. With the remarkable technology, the phone comes with some big hardware specifications. This includes two AMOLED screens and a total of six cameras, including a 16+12+12-megapixel triple camera, a 10+8-megapixel dual front camera on the inside and a 10-megapixel cover front camera

However as amazing as the phone’s exterior is, the inside of the Fold is equally powerful. This is thanks to the Snapdragon 855 SoC and 12GB of RAM. A Unique phone that is a sure head-turner, the Galaxy Fold is also expensive. Owning this phone will set you back by Rs 165,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 +

The higher-end variant of the Note 10 + was a strong contender and for most people a certain winner of the ‘best smartphone of 2019’ mantle. The Galaxy Note 10 + features an Exynos 9825 chipset in India and 12GB RAM. The phone has a big 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + features a 12-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There is even a VGA ToF sensor on the back. On the front, the phone has a single 10-megapixel camera. There is a 4,300mAh battery and stereo speakers. The battery can be charged at 45W wired and at 15W wirelessly. It even supports reverse wireless charging at 9W. The Galaxy Note 10+ costs Rs 80,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

The Samsung Galaxy S10 + will soon be succeeded by the S20 series phones. However, that by no means makes the 2019 Samsung Flagship a slouch. Apart from the Exynos 9820 and 12GB RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S10 + features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels.

The phone also features a 12-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens in its rear triple-camera setup. The front camera on the S10 + is a dual setup with a 10-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. The phone has a 4,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It too can reverse charge at 9W. The Galaxy S10+ costs Rs 61,900.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is currently the most powerful OnePlus phone out there. The phone features a big 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The 19.5:9 panel has a ratio of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Under the hood, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 12GB RAM. The phone has UFS 3.0 storage and was one of the first phones to launch with Android 10.

In the camera department, the 7T Pro features a 48-megapixel main lens along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone has a motorised 16-megapixel pop up camera on the front. There is a 4,085mAh battery with stereo speakers. The phone can be charged at 30W. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was launched in India for Rs 58,998.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Though not the latest in its line, the OnePlus 7 Pro is still a very powerful flagship-level device, considering the 7T Pro was a small upgrade. The phone features a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 12GB RAM. There is a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display that features a 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution. It’s basically the same screen as the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro also has 90Hz refresh rate support.

For cameras, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel main lens along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone has a motorised 16-megapixel pop-up camera on the front. The 7 Pro also has stereo speakers and features a 4,000mAh battery that charges at 30W. The OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available for Rs 51,760.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

The Realme X2 Pro is a great value-for-money device. The phone is Realme’s first premium flagship device and is a competitor to phones like the OnePlus 7T. The Realme X2 Pro features the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. If you get one of the two Master Editions of the Realme X2 Pro you get 12GB RAM. The phone also has a 90Hz display. It is also the cheapest phone with 12GB RAM and a 90Hz screen right now.

For cameras, the Realme X2 Pro features a 64-megapixel primary lens along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the quad-camera setup. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera. The Realme X2 Pro has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and features a 4,000mAh battery. Charging at 50W, the Realme X2 Pro is one of the fastest charging phones in India right now. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is priced at Rs 35,999.

Asus ROG Phone II

The Asus ROG Phone II is a dedicated gaming phone by Asus sub-brand ROG (Republic of Gamers). The phone features powerful specifications with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, UFS 3.0 storage, 120Hz refresh rate, a cooling vent, two USB-C charging ports, Air Triggers and a bunch of supported gaming accessories. There are stereo speakers along with the 6.59-inch AMOLED display. With a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, the Asus ROG Phone II features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen

For cameras, the ROG Phone II features a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone features a 24-megapixel selfie camera. However, the ROG Phone II is still on Android Pie and might not be the quickest phone to get updates in the list. The ROG Phone II is available for Rs 60,000.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is another dedicated gaming device from Xiaomi’s gaming division Black Shark. The phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Black Shark 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 and up to 12GB RAM. There is a 4,000mAh battery powered by 27W fast charging. The phone also has stereo speakers. A dual-camera on the back comprises a 48-megapixel main and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is available for Rs 39,999.

Nubia Redmagic 3S

Nubia is another brand offering dedicated gaming devices in the Indian market. The Nubia Redmagic 3S is one such device. It features a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has 12GB RAM with UFS 3.0 storage.

There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, unlike every other device in this list, the Red Magic 3S is the only device to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a single 48-megapixel camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The Nubia Red Magic 3S’s standout feature is a cooling fan inside the phone. The phone is available for Rs 47,999.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 6:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2020 6:38 PM IST

