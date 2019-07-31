The budget phone segment is the most hotly contested category in India. The TV market has also picked up in the country. Budget TVs from different brands are dime a dozen these days. You get smart TVs with custom versions of Android, support for virtual assistant and more. If you are looking for best 55-inch 4K TVs under Rs 50,000, then you can check the list below. Under Rs 50,000 price point, one can get voice controls, 4K HDR, smarter TV experience and more.

Best 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55) at Rs 47,999

Xiaomi is one of the leading online players in the smart television market in India. The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro features a 55-inch 4K display with almost no bezels surrounding it, which Xiaomi calls frameless display. It is the world’s thinnest LED TV measuring just 4.9mm at its thinnest edge. The 55-inch display of Mi LED TV 4 Pro has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and supports 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and response time of 8 milliseconds. The TV supports Dolby Audio and comes with two 8W speakers.

With the Mi LED TV 4 Pro, you get two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV port and one S/PDIF port. It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi. This Xiaomi TV is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The Mi TV runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search. Xiaomi claims to have 7,00,000+ hours of content on its platform. This is one of the best 55-inch 4K TVs in India. This Mi TV will cost you Rs 47,999.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro with Android at Rs 39,999

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch is a variation Mi LED TV 4 Pro in a standard TV box. The 4K Ultra-HD TV features HDR (High Dynamic Range) picture quality. It comes with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall interface over Android. The Wi-Fi smart TV features 64-bit Quad-core processor, which is backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio tech.

The TV comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port. Priced at Rs 39,999, you can purchase this TV from Xiaomi’s website or Flipkart anytime you want. As mentioned above, this Mi TV too offers 7,00,000+ hours of content on its platform. This Xiaomi TV is also one of the best 55-inch 4K TVs in India.

iFFALCON Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV at Rs 38,999

The iFFalcon Ultra-HD 55-inch LED TV is a Google-certified Android TV. This TV offers support for 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution display. Furthermore, the company claims that this TV can also upgrade 2K content from Netflix, YouTube, USB or HDMI to 4K for a highly immersive experience. The television set comes with a full range of Google services customized for the iFFalcon 55K2A. With this 4K TV, you will get built-in Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Voice Search, HDR and display Micro-Dimming features. Interested customers can purchase this TV for Rs 38,999 via Flipkart.

Vu Premium Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV at Rs 41,999

You can also go for the Vu Iconium Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV. It offers a 55-inch A+ Grade pure prism panel. The TV ships with Android 7.0 OS with the company’s in-house Smart and interactive UI. You get a smart remote control as well that has shortcut buttons for YouTube, Hotstar, App Store and Media. The remote will help you to stream your content at the click of a button. There’s a TV App Store for more such apps and content. You can also access the internet on your TV as it features Wi-Fi connectivity. Furthermore, there is an option to connect a LAN cable as well. If you are interested in buying this Vu 4K TV, then you can get it for Rs 41,999 via Flipkart.

Thomson Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV at 38,999

The Thomson 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV panel offers 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution with standard 60Hz refresh rate. It also offers support for HDR 10 content. On the connectivity front, there are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one RJ-45 LAN port for internet, an audio jack port and more. You also get Google Assistant voice search and Netflix support with dedicated keys on the remote. The company will give 16GB of internal storage and 2.5GB RAM. Moreover, Thomson is offering one-year standard manufacturer warranty. You can buy this 4K Android TV for Rs 38,999.

JVC 4K Smart TV with Quantum Backlit tech at Rs 37,999

This Smart JVC TV comes with a 4K display panel. The TV also comes with a pair of 25W “Dolby-certified” speakers. It is powered by an Amlogic processor with a Quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. This 4K Smart TV comes with pre-installed apps including YouTube, Netflix, and Hotstar, and up to 500 other apps that users can install on the TV. It also comes with “dual intelligent user interfaces” and “Sensywall” that provide you with content based on your interest. The TV is priced at Rs 37,999.

MarQ Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV at Rs 43,999

This MarQ Ultra HD TV can be purchased via Flipkart. The TV comes with a price tag of Rs 43,999. The Android TV comes with two 10W speakers and offers Dolby Digital and Tru-Surround Sound. The TV operates at 3840 x 2160 resolution. The smart TV comes with a quad-core processor, which is accompanied by 2.5 GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. MarQ’s TV also supports next-gen Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation tech to deliver a better viewing experience. The Tv comes pre-loaded with browser and apps like YouTube, Hotstar and Eros Now. It also offers support for built-in Chromecast.