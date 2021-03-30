Top 6 Upcoming smartphones to launch in April 2021: Realme GT Neo, Redmi K40 Pro Plus

It has been a busy month for smartphone manufacturers with several popular brands took to the global stage to unveil their devices. The premium segment was flooded with a bunch of phones from the OnePlus 9 series, Vivo X60 lineup (in India) to the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11 series. While writers are still filing the preliminary specs in the smartphone category list, OEMs are gearing up to release their next batch of handsets in the coming month. In this article, we have compiled some of the smartphones that are expected to launch in April 2021. Also Read - Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo

Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch its premium Redmi K40 Pro Plus phone under the moniker Mi 11X Pro in India. The phone is tipped to fall under Rs 40,000 price bracket. The Redmi K40 Pro Plus was launched in China in February this year. The phone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the power-packed Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB RAM, Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skin layered on top, 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M62

Samsung’s supposed mid-ranger Galaxy M62 is expected to launch in the first week of April. The phone is tipped to cost around Rs 31,990 in India. The phone was recently launched in Malaysia as a rebadged version of the Galaxy F62. However, reports speculate that Samsung might tweak the internals before bringing it to the Indian market. Reports suggest that the phone will pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 7000mAh battery, and 5G support.

iQOO 7

iQOO 7, the Vivo sub-brand’s latest flagship smartphone is set to hit the Indian shores by the mid of next month. The company has teased the phone to cost cheaper than the OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phone. The new iQOO 7 will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. The phone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with 48-megapixel triple camera system, 16-megapixel front camera, 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Vivo V21 series

The Vivo 21 series was expected to debut this month, but with the premium Vivo X60 series launching recenlty, the Chinese brand seems to have shifted its mid-range lineup launch for a later date in India. The core details about the devices haven’t been revealed by the rumour mill yet except that it might equip Snapdragon 7-series mobile platform and AI-enabled cameras.

Oppo Find X3 series

Oppo Find X3 flagship series was launched globally in China this month. Reports speculate that Oppo might bring the new X3 series to India in April, although a tentative date hasn’t been revealed yet. The Oppo Find X series features Snapdragon 8-series mobile platform (except Oppo Find X3 Lite), tall display, Android 11 OS, and fast charging support.