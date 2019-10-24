Top air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000 this Diwali

Diwali is here, and this is generally the time when the air quality reaches alarming levels due to increasing air pollution. A lot of users generally tend to ignore the high risk that air pollution poses, especially with respiratory disorders. To ensure you get pure air to breathe, investing in an air purifier makes more sense. With the changing season, the air purifiers take care of allergies and air pollutants.

Unlike before, air purifiers have become quite affordable today. You can easily buy the best one under Rs 10,000 today. There are IoT enabled air purifiers too that can be easily controlled from a smartphone. To make the buying process easier, we have compiled a list of best air purifiers under Rs 10,000. Here is a look at the options.

Best air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi

Besides smartphones, Xiaomi also sells other products. These include Smart TVs, mobile accessories and IoT products. One of these products is the air purifier. There are two air purifiers from Xiaomi, the Mi Air Purifier 2s, which is a perfect portable room purifier. It comes with an OLED display that automatically adjusts its brightness and has a high-precision laser sensor that can detect the smallest of impurities. It is available for Rs 7,999.

The other one with the Mi Air Purifier 2C. It comes with a HEPA filter that can capture the tiniest airborne particles as the company claims. It is perfect for a medium-sized room. There is a 360-degree cyclical air filtration with an easy to replace filter. You can buy it for Rs 6,499.

Philips

The company offers two models – Series 800 and Series 1000 Air Purifier. The Series 800 air purifier is equipped with intelligent auto purification mode and the company claims to remove up to 99.5 percent pollutants. It comes with color indication that gives real-time air quality updates. The air purifier is perfect for a medium-sized room. You can buy it for Rs 7,299.

The Series 1000 model features VitaShield IPS & True HEPA Filter to 99.97 percent airborne pollutants, the company says. It also comes with intelligent NightSense mode that gets activated as soon as you turn off the lights. It is available for Rs 9,838.

Honeywell

The Honeywell Air Touch A5 designed with 3D airflow for optimized circulation. It can also withstand accidental fall and is equipped with intuitive touch controls along with auto mode to adjust fan speed. You can buy it for Rs 7,999.

Prestige

The Prestige PAP 4.0 room purifier comes with five-stage air filtration. It also features ionizer technology and UV filtration to remove harmful allergens and pollutants. The technology also removes disease-causing bacteria and viruses along with bad odors and smoke effectively. Perfect for a medium-sized room, it can be purchased for Rs 5,999.

Eureka Forbes

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard portable room purifier comes with active shield technology that has a powerful 5 stage multi-layered purification process. It removes airborne particles and dangerous airborne infections making the air 99.9 percent and healthy, the company claims. You can buy it for Rs 9,999.

MarQ by Flipkart

The MARQAP320 portable purifier is available for Rs 6,999. It has a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 320 cubic metres per hour to help you breathe clean and fresh air. It also comes with triple-shield protection for capturing particles, such as dust, cigarette smoke, hair among others.

Blue Star

The BS-AP300DAI purifier is available for Rs 6,990. It comes with HEPA filtration to remove pollutants up to PM2.5 and PM10. There is auto-sense feature that enables it to detect and purify basis air quality and odour. There is an LED indicator too which notifies about filter change.

Toshiba

The CAF-W33XIN air purifier is available for Rs 8,999. It comes with IO Shield which eliminates allergens in the air inside your home. It is ideal for homes where there are people with respiratory problems, the company says.