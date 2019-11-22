comscore Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India right now | BGR India
Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India right now

If you’re getting serious about becoming fitter, here are top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 that you can buy in India.

  • Updated: November 22, 2019 1:05 PM IST
Fitness bands are becoming too popular these days, especially now that people are looking towards staying fit. You can get a wearable fitness band that can track your daily activities like number of steps, calories burned, heart rate and sleeping hours and more. All this data is logged in the app, so you can access it anytime you want. You can choose between Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung and other brands. So, without further ado, let’s look at top fitness bands under Rs 3,000.

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 in India

Xiaomi Mi Bands

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 3i in India for Rs 1,299. It comes with an AMOLED touch display, 50 meter water resistance and up to 20 days battery life. Though, it misses out on a heart rate sensor. The fitness band will start shipping from December 10 onwards.

The Mi Band 3 is a slightly expensive variant available for Rs 1,999. It comes with a bigger 0.78-inch display and 110mAh battery. It comes with a heart rate sensor too. On a single charge, it can last up to 20 days. You can use the Mi Band 3 with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i with AMOLED touch display, 20 days battery life launched: Price in India, specifications

There is also Mi Band 4 which is available for Rs 2,299. It features color AMOLED touch display, music and volume controls. It also supports swim tracking and stroke recognition, and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is available via Flipkart for Rs 2,599. It comes with an AMOLED display of 240x120pixels resolution. The battery, once charged, can last for up to 14 days. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Honor Band 5 is also 50m water-resistant. This means you can take it for swimming in the pool or in the ocean too. There are 10 distinct fitness modes in it, and 24×7 heart rate monitoring too.

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The Galaxy Fit e from Samsung is available for Rs 2,490 via Samsung eStore and Flipkart. It can automatically detect three exercises and comes with continuous heart rate monitoring.   There is a PMOLED display which can display time, step count and notifications. The fitness tracker is lightweight and swim-proof too.

GOQii Vital

Available for Rs 2,999 via Flipkart, the GOQii Vital is an interesting product in the price range. It has an OLED display and can track heart rate, steps taken, calories burned and your sleep patterns. But what sets it apart from the competition is the feature to measure your systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Noise ColorFit 2

The ColorFit 2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Amazon India and gonoise.com. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch LCD display. It has a resolution of 160x80pixels and pixel density of 186ppi. The ColorFit 2 supports smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages.

The fitness tracker can now track up to 14 sports. It comes with a built-in activity tracker to count your steps, sleep along with 24-hour heart rate monitor. Upon goal completion, you do get a reminder for the same. The Noise ColorFit 2 also features an optional menstrual cycle tracking for women. It takes away the guesswork of period tracking.

Timex Helix Gusto

The Helix Gusto from Timex is touted as a lightweight fitness tracking device which can provide long battery life and supports smartphone notifications including social media updates. The band flaunts a 0.42-inch OLED display, and promised battery life of 15 days. The Helix Gusto is priced at Rs 1,495. There is also Helix Gusto HRM which will cost Rs 2,295.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 1:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 22, 2019 1:05 PM IST

