Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

The new year, 2020, is here. And a lot of you may have made some or the other resolution. If your goal has been about becoming fitter, fitness bands are the perfect accessories you need. You can get a wearable fitness band that can track your daily activities like number of steps, calories burned, heart rate and sleeping hours and more. These fitness bands and trackers log all this data in an app, allowing you to access it anytime you want. Xiaomi, Honor and Samsung are popular brands offering fitness bands. Here is a look at top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 in India that you can buy right now.

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 in India

Infinix Band 5

Infinix is the latest brand eyeing the wearable space. The company is targeting those who want to track their health and fitness on a basic level while also getting a few smart features. At Rs 1,799, the Infinix Band 5 offers a generic design, basic daily activity tracking, long battery life, and a few smart features. It comes with a color display, and IP67 rating.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is available via Flipkart for Rs 2,599. It comes with an AMOLED display of 240x120pixels resolution. The battery, once charged, can last for up to 14 days. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Honor Band 5 is also 50m water-resistant. This means you can take it for swimming in the pool or in the ocean too. There are 10 distinct fitness modes in it, and 24×7 heart rate monitoring too.

GOQii Vital

Available for Rs 2,999 via Flipkart, the GOQii Vital is an interesting product in the price range. It has an OLED display and can track heart rate, steps taken, calories burned and your sleep patterns. But what sets it apart from the competition is the feature to measure your systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The Galaxy Fit e from Samsung is available for Rs 2,490 via Samsung eStore and Flipkart. It can automatically detect three exercises and comes with continuous heart rate monitoring. There is a PMOLED display that can display time, step count and notifications. The fitness tracker is lightweight and swim-proof too.

Xiaomi Mi Bands

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 3i in India for Rs 1,299. It comes with an AMOLED touch display, 50 meter water resistance and up to 20 days battery life. Though, it misses out on a heart rate sensor. The fitness band will start shipping from December 10 onwards.

The Mi Band 3 is a slightly expensive variant available for Rs 1,999. It comes with a bigger 0.78-inch display and 110mAh battery. It comes with a heart rate sensor too. On a single charge, it can last up to 20 days. You can use the Mi Band 3 with both Android and iOS smartphones.

There is also Mi Band 4 which is available for Rs 2,299. It features color AMOLED touch display, music and volume controls. It also supports swim tracking and stroke recognition, and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

Timex Helix Gusto

The Helix Gusto from Timex is touted as a lightweight fitness tracking device that can provide long battery life and supports smartphone notifications including social media updates. The band flaunts a 0.42-inch OLED display, and promised battery life of 15 days. The Helix Gusto is priced at Rs 1,495. There is also Helix Gusto HRM which will cost Rs 2,295.

Noise ColorFit 2

The ColorFit 2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Amazon India and gonoise.com. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch LCD display. It has a resolution of 160x80pixels and pixel density of 186ppi. The ColorFit 2 supports smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages.

The fitness tracker can now track up to 14 sports. It comes with a built-in activity tracker to count your steps, sleep along with 24-hour heart rate monitor. Upon goal completion, you do get a reminder for the same. The Noise ColorFit 2 also features an optional menstrual cycle tracking for women. It takes away the guesswork of period tracking.