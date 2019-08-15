comscore Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019
Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

If you’re serious about getting fitter, here are top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 that you can buy in India.

  Published: August 15, 2019 12:47 PM IST
fitness bands under rs 3000

Staying fit is becoming increasingly difficult with today’s fast-moving lifestyle. With work getting hectic and lives getting busy day after way, it may not be possible for many to follow a strict diet. Thanks to the latest technology, we can get a wearable fitness band that can track our daily activities. Here is our list of top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 that you can buy in India.

What all data do fitness bands track?

The fitness bands can track the number of steps, calories burned, heart rate and sleeping hours among other things. All this data is logged in the app, so you can access it anytime you want. When it comes to buying a fitness band, you can choose between Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung and other brands. So, without further ado, let’s look at top fitness bands under Rs 3,000. 

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

The Mi Band HRX Edition is an affordable fitness band from Xiaomi. It is available for Rs 1,299 and you can buy it from Mi.com/in. It comes with a 0.42-inch OLED display and a 70mAh battery that can last up to 23 days on a single charge. It is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. 

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The Mi Band 3 is a slightly expensive variant available for Rs 1,999. It comes with a bigger 0.78-inch display and 110mAh battery. On a single charge, it can last up to 20 days. You can use the Mi Band 3 with both Android and iOS smartphones. You can buy it from Mi.com/in and Flipkart.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is available via Flipkart for Rs 2,599. It comes with an AMOLED display of 240x120pixels resolution. The battery, once charged, can last for up to 14 days. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Honor Band 5 is also 50m water-resistant. This means you can take it for swimming in the pool or in the ocean too. There are 10 distinct fitness modes in it, and 24×7 heart rate monitoring too.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The Galaxy Fit e from Samsung is available for Rs 2,490 via Samsung eStore and Flipkart. It can automatically detect three exercises and comes with continuous heart rate monitoring.   There is a PMOLED display which can display time, step count and notifications. The fitness tracker is lightweight and swim-proof too.

GOQii Vital

Available for Rs 2,999 via Flipkart, the GOQii Vital is an interesting product in the price range. It has an OLED display and can track heart rate, steps taken, calories burned and your sleep patterns. But what sets it apart from the competition is the feature to measure your systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Noise ColorFit 2

The ColorFit 2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Amazon India and gonoise.com. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch LCD display. It has a resolution of 160x80pixels and pixel density of 186ppi. The ColorFit 2 supports smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages.

The fitness tracker can now track up to 14 sports. It comes with a built-in activity tracker to count your steps, sleep along with 24-hour heart rate monitor. Upon goal completion, you do get a reminder for the same. The Noise ColorFit 2 also features an optional menstrual cycle tracking for women. It takes away the guesswork of period tracking.

Timex Helix Gusto

The Helix Gusto from Timex is touted as a lightweight fitness tracking device which can provide long battery life and supports smartphone notifications including social media updates. The band flaunts a 0.42-inch OLED display, and promised battery life of 15 days. The Helix Gusto is priced at Rs 1,495. There is also Helix Gusto HRM which will cost Rs 2,295.

  • Published Date: August 15, 2019 12:47 PM IST

