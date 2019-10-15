Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

Wearables have suddenly become one of the hotly contested segment in the consumer electronics market. While the market is still dominated by the likes of smartphone makers such as Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei, there are brands such as Fitbit having a cult following in the market. Then there are younger brands such as Amazfit, Noise, GOQii aiming to establish themselves in this competitive market. The market is so saturated right now that there is a fitness tracker or smartwatch for every price segment. Here is a look at top 10 fitness trackers or smartwatches that you can buy under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker is also the one most people should buy right now. The Mi Band 4 brings a number of enhancements over its predecessor and is available for Rs 2,299. The big new feature is the AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. The fitness tracker is 5ATM water-resistant and now supports options for music control as well. Xiaomi has also added features such as swim detection, health and wellness tracking. The new features, however, does not mean compromise on battery life. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is rated to last for 20 days on a single charge.

Honor Band 5

With the Honor Band 4, Honor emerged as a formidable competitor to Xiaomi Mi Band in India. The Honor Band 5 is the competitor to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and it is also available for Rs 2,399. The fitness tracker comes equipped with a full color AMOLED display. It is also the first in this price segment to support SpO2 (blood oxygen level) detection. It also supports remote audio control and other fitness activities. It supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring and will last for up to 14 days.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa is one of the few well rounded wearables available in the market right now. The smartwatch was launched at Rs 21,499 but is available at discounted price of Rs 11,999. The Versa offers more than four days of battery life and supports continuous heart rate monitoring. Users can store and play over 300 songs and track over 15 exercise modes. The GPS connected smartwatch can also log period, record symptoms and compare cycle against other health stats like sleep, activity and weight.

Amazfit Bip Lite

Amazfit Bip Lite is the entry-level wearable from Huami, a wearable brand backed by Xiaomi. It is available at discount on Amazon India and customers can buy the smart wearable for Rs 2,999. It has a reflective always-on display and comes with battery life of up to 45 days. It is swim proof, supports sleep tracking and activity tracking including outdoor running, treadmill, walking and outdoor cycling.

Huawei Watch GT

If you are looking for an analog smartwatch then Huawei Watch GT at Rs 9,999 is a great option. The smartwatch was launched at Rs 20,999 and is available with a discount of 52 percent. The smartwatch has a classic watch design and two weeks battery life. It comes with features such as TruSeen for smarter heart-rate monitor and TruSleep for sleep quality monitoring. It also supports three satellite positioning for faster and more accurate location tracking.

Amazfit GTR 47mm

Huami’s most premium wearable in the market – the Amazfit GTR – adds smart functions to classic design. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with circular watchface, 5ATM water resistance, music control, 12 sports modes. It has built-in GPS and GLONASS and continuous heart rate monitoring. Despite having a color display, the Amazfit GTR 47mm has a battery life of 24 days. It is available for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart.

Noise Smartwatch

The success of brands like Xiaomi, Honor and Amazfit has forced Noise to dip its toe into the wearables market. The company has entered the segment with a new smartwatch available for Rs 1,999. It is available at a discount of Rs 3,000 during Great Indian Festival Sale Celebration special on Amazon India. It has a colored display, tracks fitness activities, displays mobile notifications and can measure heart rate also.

GOQii Vital 2.0

If you are serious about fitness then you should consider wearable from a brand like GOQii. The Vital 2.0 is available for Rs 1,749 after a discount of Rs 1,750. The wearable is unique since it measures blood pressure and displays data on an OLED color screen. It also comes with GOQii Family Care plan where users get a personal coach for three months subscription period.

PLAYFIT Smart Band

PLAYFIT is the newest entrant in India’s wearable market and its smart band is available for Rs 1,999. It has a full touch colored display, 24 hour heart rate monitoring, step count monitoring and sedentary alert. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. The wearable is rated to last for up to 7-10 days on a single charge.

Lenovo Ego Black Smartwatch

Lenovo Ego Black Smartwatch is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,799. The wearable has 20 days battery life and is water resistant up to 50 meter. It supports activity tracking, call and notification alerts. It also supports continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks other fitness activities.