Top 5 alternatives to Realme Narzo 30A: Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Redmi 9 Power

Realme Narzo 30A has been launched in India alongside the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The Narzo 30A has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage model. The top-end model of the phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 9,999. Given the competitive price tag, the Realme Narzo 30A has many competitions available in the market. Let's take a quick look at the top five alternatives of the newly launched budget Realme Narzo 30A.

Poco M2

The Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch display with screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There's a microSD card support as well. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging support. In terms of cameras, the Poco M2 includes a 13-megapixel primary rear camera coupled with a second 8-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. For selfies, there's a 8-megapixel camera on the front. It currently starts at Rs 9,999 in India.

Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi 9 Power comes packed with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system while on the front there’s an 8-megapixel image sensor for selfies. It packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display, Snapdragon 662 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, there’s a microSD card support as well. One of the biggest highlights of the phone is the massive 6000mAh battery with support for 22.5W charger support in the box. The phone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy Mo2s

Samsung Galaxy M02s comes packed a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch TFT LCD display and powered by Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone sports up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card support as well with up to 1TB. In terms of cameras, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there’s a 5-megapixel image sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. It is priced starting at Rs 8,999 and goes up to Rs 9,999.

Motorola E7 Power

The Motorola Moto E7 Power comes packed with a 6.51-inch HD+ Display, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 13-megapixel triple rear camera, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is available at a price of Rs 8,2999. The sale of the phone is yet to begin in India.

Poco M3

Poco M3 comes packed with a 6.53 inch Full HD+ display, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 8-megapixel front camera, 6000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which is expandable upto 512GB storage. The phone is available at a price starting at Rs 10,999.