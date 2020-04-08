The telecommunication companies from all around the world have already geared themselves up to launch some of the most exciting smartphones ahead. But with the epidemic of Coronavirus Outbreak, everything is at pause. There’s always something brand-new and advanced update, feature, or specification that smartphone makers bring for their valuable users. And with every handset, the anticipation for the next big thing in the smartphone industry increases.

Although India’s mobile phone sector goes through 15,000 crore loss due to the Coronavirus Lockdown. Mobile Phone companies are also facing problem in shipping the mobiles overseas due to the crisis. But even after suffering from the crisis brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung, and Huawei are all set to bring new smartphones in India and around the globe. We will discuss all the Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020. So, without further fuss, let’s begin:

Check out the list of Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020:

Huawei P40 series

One of the most-anticipated smartphone series is Huawei P40. The phone will come in 3 series Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus. Huawei P40 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q) operating system. The phone is powered by Octa core. It runs on the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Chipset. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. On camera front, the phone offers 50MP + 40MP + 12MP rear camera and 32 MP f/2.2 Primary Camera. Huawei P40 Pro has a resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels and 441 ppi pixel density. The video shooting modes of Huawei P40 Pro has Continuos Shooting and High Dynamic Range mode (HDR).

Whereas, Huawei P40 Pro Plus is identical to Huawei P40 Pro with few differences in camera. The camera setup includes the same 50-megapixel primary sensors with f/1.9 aperture lens and OIS, an 8-megapixel SuperZoom periscope lens, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D depth sensing camera.

Sony Xperia Pro

Sony Xperia Pro smartphone runs on Android v10 (Q) operating system. The phone is powered by Octa core processor. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset. It has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. The phone expects to launch on May 20, 2020.

OnePlus 8 Pro

One Plus 8 Pro is an upcoming phone available this Spring and Summer 2020 with a display of 6.65 inches. The leaked specifications mention that One Plus 8 Pro will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. This Upcoming and latest smartphone rumors to bring on the plate a raft of top-tier hardware that’s going to support 5G connectivity. Ahead of the launch, One Plus 8 Pro receives BIS certification in India and expects to launch until Q2 2020.

The Upcoming One plus 8 Pro expects to launch with 120Hz display and packs up to 128GB RAM. One Plus 8 lineups will include One Plus 8 Lite, One Plus 8, and One Plus 8 Pro. The processor of One Plus 8 Pro expects to have an Octa-core. On the camera front, this upcoming phone will bring 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Primary cameras along with digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. The image resolution will support 8000 X 6000 Pixels with LED flash and Exposure compensation and ISO control. It looks like One Plus outmatches itself to be one of the Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi’s launches its Mi10 on 13 February 2020 in China. The latest smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and an octa-core (2.96GHz single-core, 2.42GHz tri-core, 1.8GHz quad-core, Kryo 485) processor. Xiaomi Mi 10 is compatible of 5G. The phone showcase 108MP primary sensor with two 2MP sensors and a 13MP wide angle module. The cameras of Xiaomi Mi 10 will be capable of shooting 8K videos. The panel comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone features AMOLED display with a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The Mi 10 starts at a price of approx ₹41,000 for the 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 pro Max

As far as Apple’s upcoming iphone 12 series, the company didn’t confirm the name or the features. But what we get from the leak rumors is that it will have radical new designs and will exactly look like iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.The series will include Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phones expect to launch in early September 2020. After Coronavirus Outbreak, the company’s suppliers in China shut down the process and are working under limited capacity.

Oppo Reno Ace 2

This upcoming smartphone expects to launch on 13 April 2020. It expects to run on Android v10 operating system. The phone is powered by Octa core processor. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. OPPO Reno Ace 2 smartphone price in India is likely to be Rs 39,990.