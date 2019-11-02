comscore Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in November 2019
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in November 2019

There are a bunch of top smartphones under Rs 10,000. If you're looking to buy one, here is our list that you can consider.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Budget smartphones are getting more exciting these days. Thanks to cut-throat competition between brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung. When looking for top smartphones to buy budget under Rs 10,000, there are devices that offer a good price-to-performance ratio. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 series with quad cameras, whereas Realme recently gave a price cut to the Realme 5 smartphone. Here is our list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in November 2019.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The new Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can go for the higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 12,999. Highlights of the smartphone include 48-megapixel quad cameras, Full HD display, 18W fast charging and more.

Realme 5

Realme entered the Indian smartphone market with one goal – to disrupt the price segments. The latest Realme 5 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, four cameras at the back and more. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. All these features make it one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Successor to the Galaxy M10, the new Galaxy M10s comes with a 4,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel main rear camera paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and more. You can buy it for Rs 9,499. 

Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.20-inch HD+ display. It runs Android 9 Pie OS, and is powered by a beefy 4,000mAh battery. The A10s comes with dual rear camera setup, and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. It is available in Blue, Green, Red, and Black colors. You can buy it for Rs 9,490.

Realme 3i

The recently launched Realme 3i is amongst the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 range. There are two variants – 3GB RAM model will be available for Rs 7,999, 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with diamond-back finish, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and Android Pie OS. You will be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com from July 23.

LG W30

The LG W30 is available for Rs 9,999 via Amazon India. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ screen. At its core is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The SoC is backed by 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. There is a 13-megapixel primary shooter with a wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel camera. 

Infinix S5

The Infinix S5 is yet another smartphone with quad camera setup at the back. Available for Rs 8,999, 6.6-inch display with punch-hole display design, an octa-core 12nm Mediatek’s Helio P22 SoC, and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. The quad camera The setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel wide lens, a Super macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is powerful enough. You also get a big 6.26-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This handset packs a slightly wider notched display design. It is available for Rs 9,999.

Nokia 2.2

The Nokia 2.2 comes with a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with 2GB/3GB RAM, and 16GB/32GB internal storage. There is a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. It will set you back by Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

The Redmi 8A is a compact entry-level smartphone with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. At the heart runs a Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset paired with 2GB / 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone features a single 12-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. It features a large 5,000mAh battery. You can buy it for Rs 6,499.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000
Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Deals

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Redmi Note 8T 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version spotted on Spanish retailer website

News

Redmi Note 8T 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version spotted on Spanish retailer website
Realme 6 retail box leaked

News

Realme 6 retail box leaked

Redmi TV 40-इंच स्क्रीन साइज के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 स्मार्ट टीवी की लाइव तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन दिखाई दी

Xiaomi Mi Watch के स्ट्रैप कलर हुए लीक, 5 नवंबर को होगी लॉन्च

MevoFit ने लॉन्च किए Atom Play X100 वायरलेस ब्लूटूथ ईयरबड्स, ये है कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG ने खोए 82 प्रतिशत एक्टिव प्लेयर, क्या कम हो रही है पॉप्युलैरिटी?

News

OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update rollout begins
News
OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update rollout begins
Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators

News

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

News

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more