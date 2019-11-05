Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2019

The budget phone segment between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 is one of the hotly contested in the Indian market. In the mentioned segment, brands are offering phones with triple or quad rear cameras, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a big display and more. A few smartphones also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. One will also find a pop-up selfie camera phone as well as a device with a modern punch-hole display design. All these features are available on phones under Rs 20,000 price point. We recently talked about top smartphones that are available for purchase in India under Rs 10,000 range. Now, here’s a look at the options that are available under Rs 20,000 mobile phone segment.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. The device also packs an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing.

This Redmi phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Pro version offers a big 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Realme XT

Realme XT is one of the best and top smartphones in India. It offers a 64-megapixel camera. The company has added the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the main 64-megapixel camera. It also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two additional 2-megapixel sensors that are for depth and macro photography. The company has also added a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

The Realme XT also runs on Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. It features a 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. Talking about the pricing, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage amount to Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 18.999.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Huawei launched its first smartphone with the pop-up selfie camera in India. Called Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), the smartphone debuts as the successor to Huawei Y9 (2019). It not only features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, there is also a triple rear camera setup. One of the highlight is the dual tone finish on the back that reminds of original Pixel smartphone. It uses Huawei’s Kirin 710 SoC and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,588 and will be available for purchase from August 7. We will have our review out soon but it seems like a formidable opponent to Realme X and Oppo K3.

Oppo K3

Oppo launched the K1 as one of the cheapest smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Later, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched Oppo K3, which is one of the cheapest phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. It is not much different from Realme X in terms of specifications. However, it has a gradient back that will appeal to a lot of consumers. Powered by Snapdragon 710, the smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,990 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 18,990.

Realme X

Earlier this year, Realme X made its debut in India in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is the first smartphone from Oppo’s former sub-brand to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is a more premium addition to Realme’s lineup already dominated by Realme 3 Pro. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It also has dual 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. For selfies, Realme X has a 16-megapixel elevating camera. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery. Realme X is available starting at Rs 16,999.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone in the market right now with a punch-hole display design. It is also among the most affordable gaming smartphone. The Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting from Rs 13,990 in India. The Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Galaxy M40 is the fourth smartphone in the M-series. It comes with a punch-hole selfie camera and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. You get a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 32-megapixel primary camera. Then you have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,999 via Amazon India.

Honor 20i

Honor launched three smartphones in the new 20-series. The Honor 20i is the most affordable model available for Rs 11,999. The highlight of the Honor 20i is the triple rear camera setup. You get a primary 24-megapixel lens, and a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The third is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Huawei P30 Lite

Earlier this year, Huawei launched the P30 Lite smartphone in India. The device is available for Rs 15,990 on Amazon India. For the price, the smartphone includes a Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 24-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get a 32-megapixel snapper with AI mode.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi which features top of the line hardware, which includes Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual rear cameras and a notched display with IR face unlock. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 18,999.

Realme 3 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently launched two new smartphones – the entry-level Realme C2 and the more powerful Realme 3 Pro. Some of the highlights of the Realme 3 Pro include Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 128GB storage, dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie snapper, and Android Pie OS. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,497.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 from Samsung comes with a laminated plastic body that appears like glass. It features a triple rear camera setup, a notched display, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The smartphone is available to purchase from both online and offline stores. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung has made a huge splash this year by making a grand return to this segment with two new device lineups, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy M series. The base model of Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage starts at Rs 9,999, and is currently available as part of limited flash sales on Amazon.

Taking a look at the specs, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Exynos 7904 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Samsung has added a triple camera set up on the device with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is part of the latest Redmi 7 lineup from Xiaomi. The device comes with an updated design with a notch and near bezel-less design with a 6.3-inch display. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 6GB RAM while running on a 4,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back of the device with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi has priced the device starting from Rs 11,999 for base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is the first device from Honor, the sub-brand from Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei. The company has priced the base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 9,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch display. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. There is up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery. It sports a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies is present.

Nokia 7.1

The Nokia 7.1 is available to purchase via Flipkart for as low as Rs 11,827. The phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The company is offering this Nokia device in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is a dual rear camera setup as well. You get an 8-megapixel on the front of the phone for capturing selfies. The handset comes with a small 3,060mAh battery.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Realme XT Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14990 15999 14999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 16MP 20MP Battery 5000mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

