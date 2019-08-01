comscore Top smartphones to launch in August 2019: Galaxy Note 10, Mi A3 & more
From the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to Vivo S1, Mi A3 and more, these are the top smartphones expected to launch in August.

  Published: August 1, 2019 6:41 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Image credit: WinFuture

July was an action-packed month with top smartphone launches such as the Realme X, Redmi K20-series among others. With August here, things are set to get even more intense. Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note 10 in New York next week. It is expected to launch in India towards the end of the month. Then there is Vivo S1, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30s and more in the list. Let’s take a look at top smartphones to launch in August 2019.

Upcoming smartphones to launch in August 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+

As mentioned above, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ next week. The event is set to take place on August 7 in New York. A lot has already been leaked about the two phones. The Note 10 will be a compact model with smaller FHD+ screen, whereas the Plus model with come with a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. Also, the Note 10 will reportedly come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ will feature an additional ToF sensor.

Vivo S1

Vivo is all set to launch its new S-series in India. The launch event is set for August 7 where the company will launch the Vivo S1. Leaked photos and promotional materials reveal that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner and more. The smartphone will also come with a 16-megapixel front camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Galaxy M30 has been one of the popular smartphones from Samsung after the new online-only strategy. The smartphone brings triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery with fast charging to the table, all under Rs 15,000. Now, based on rumors, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M30s with a slightly better Exynos 9610 SoC, and other features. Not a lot of details are known, but as the launch event draws closer, we expect more leaks to pour in.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

The most affordable smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy A10, is all set to get a successor. Alleged leaked promotional poster of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A10s has surfaced online. The poster hints at an upgrade where we may see a bigger battery, a better front camera, and a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The smartphone may also come with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, something that was missing on the Galaxy A10.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi recently launched its third Android One smartphone, the Mi A3 in Spain. The phone comes with an HD+ AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel primary camera, 32-megapixel selfie snapper and a big 4,035mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is also powered by an improved Snapdragon 665 SoC.

LG W30 Pro 

LG recently launched its W-series smartphones in India. These include the W10 and W30. LG also announced the W30 Pro smartphone which comes with a Snapdragon 632 SoC, 6.2-inch display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also triple rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery. However, LG did not announce any sale date. The same is expecting sometime in August.

Features LG W30 Pro Xiaomi Mi A3 Vivo S1
Price 11999
Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ OLED-6.1-inch HD+ 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 32MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,030mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 1, 2019 6:41 PM IST

