It’s time to bid adios to November and look forward to December. The month will not only mark the end of 2019 but also the end of the decade. There have been a number of interesting smartphone launches this past decade and December 2019 wants to go on a high. While smartphone makers are expected to reserve their flagship launch of next year, there seems to be a number of new devices planned for the end of this year. Qualcomm is set to announce its new mobile platforms at Snapdragon Summit in early December. Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and others are expected to announce either support or new devices based on these new platforms. There is plenty to look forward to and here is a look at top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

One of the big launches in December is expected to be Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Ahead of its launch next month, Brian Shen, VP of Global Marketing at Oppo, has already teased the smartphone. It will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm excluding the lens. Shen claims that it will be the thinnest dual-mode 5G smartphone in its price segment. Despite its thin design, the smartphone will pack a 4,035mAh battery. The smartphone could be the first device to arrive with ColorOS 7 and is expected to feature a punch hole display. It is expected to be a mid-range smartphone with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 90Hz display.

Watch: Smartphones that recently got price cut in India

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K30, the successor to Redmi K20, in China next month. The smartphone is expected to launch on December 10 with support for 5G mobile network. It is not confirmed whether Xiaomi will launch only the Redmi K30 at this event. A previous leak claimed that Redmi K30 will launch in December while Redmi K30 Pro will launch in 2020. The Redmi K30 is expected to feature a punch hole display design and could be powered by MediaTek’s new 5G SoC. There is also a possibility of the smartphone relying on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series SoC with 5G support.

Realme X50

Realme is set to launch its first 5G smartphone in China next month. After launching Realme X2 Pro as its first flagship smartphone, the company is preparing to step up in a big way. The CMO of the company revealed on Weibo that it will unveil Realme X5- 5G in China. Apart from 5G support, the Realme X50 will also be the first from Realme to feature punch hole display. Chase explained that 5 in X50 stands for 5G while O stands for new beginnings. It needs to be seen whether the company restricts the device to Chinese market or expands it to global market as well.

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola is expected to add another smartphone in its One series on December 3. Called One Hyper, the smartphone will be the first device from Motorola to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The leak indicates it will feature a dual rear camera setup. The main camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel sensor similar to the one seen on Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT. It is likely to run Android 10 out of the box and sport a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, it will feature 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It could be priced between €300 and €400 when it goes on sale.

Huawei Nova 6 5G

5G is becoming a big talking point in China. After introducing flagship 5G smartphones, Chinese companies are looking to expand further to mid-range segment as well. After launching Mate 30 series, Huawei will launch Nova 6 with 5G support in its home market. The smartphone was revealed in a video teaser recently. It has also appeared on Geekbench confirming Kirin 990 SoC with 8GB RAM and EMUI 10 based on Android 10. It is expected to sport a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display, dual selfie camera setup with 32-megapixel main and 8-megapixel ultra-wide offering 105-degree field of view.

Vivo X30 Series

Vivo will unveil its X30 Series in China next month. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing use of periscope-style camera system for the smartphone. The Vivo X30 Series will join Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom as the only devices with periscope-style camera. Both the devices are said to use Samsung Exynos 980 chipset and support dual-mode 5G as well. The Vivo X30 will be camera-centric smartphone with 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. It is expected to come in two screen sizes with X30 offering a 6.5-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 4,500mAh battery. The larger X30 Pro will come with a 6.89-inch display, up to 12GB RAM and 90Hz display.

Xiaomi Poco F2

Last but definitely not the least is the Poco F2 by Xiaomi. The smartphone has become one of the most anticipated device of 2019 and Xiaomi might finally announce it next month. We might see Poco F2 break cover on December 10 alongside the Redmi K30. The Poco F2 exists but it is not immediately clear how it will be different from Redmi K30 series. It is expected to be a cheaper flagship smartphone like its predecessor. Xiaomi has built the ultimate hype machine in Poco F2 and it needs to deliver on the promise.