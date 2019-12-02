Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019

November was an interesting month in terms of smartphone launches. And December is likely to be even crazier. In terms of global launches, Xiaomi Redmi K30, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Realme X50 5G, and Motorola One Hyper are a few devices that are expected to launch. In India, the Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G, Galaxy S10 Lite and more are some of the top smartphones to launch in December 2019. Here is a look at our list.

Top smartphones to launch in India (December 2019)

Vivo V17

Vivo has sent out invites for V17 India launch event. It is set to launch on December 9 and highlights of the smartphone a near full-screen display with hole punch camera. As seen in the leaked poster, the smartphone will also come with L-shaped quad cameras at the back. The leaked poster also hints at Super Night Camera mode for bright photos in low-light conditions.

Vivo U20 (8GB RAM)

Vivo had recently launched the U20 smartphone in India with prices starting at Rs 10,999. Currently, the company is offering 4GB and 6GB RAM variants in India. Now, according to a report on 91Mobiles, the company will also be bringing 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model in India on December 12. It will reportedly be available at Rs 18,990.

Realme XT (730G)

At the Realme X2 Pro India launch event, CEO Madhav Sheth did mention that the Realme XT 730G smartphone will launch India in December. Though, he did not reveal the date. The smartphone has already been launched in China as Realme X2 and it comes with quad cameras at the back, a 32-megapixel selfie snapper and more. It is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

After the success of Galaxy S10e, Samsung is reportedly looking to introduce the ‘lite’ variant of the popular Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recently got listed on the website of FCC in the US. The listing revealed that the display measures 170mm diagonally, which means we are probably looking at a 6.69-inch screen. Other details mentioned on FCC noted 45W fast-charging support, 75mm width, and a microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

It’s not just the S10 Lite, Samsung is also looking at launching the Galaxy Note 10 Lite model. The device appeared on Geekbench with Exynos 9810 and 6GB RAM. Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. It may come with dual rear cameras, pack a smaller battery, and have less storage and RAM compared to the Note 10 and Note 10+.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The previous report had suggested that Samsung Galaxy A51 is not expected to launch before next year, but new information from 91mobiles claim the launch to take place this month. It is likely to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a punch-hole camera solution like the Galaxy Note 10.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi will be launching the world’s first smartphone with 108-megapixel camera in India. The smartphone was first launched as Mi CC9 Pro in China. In the global market, the smartphone has been launched as the Mi Note 10.

It is the first commercial device in the world to be equipped with Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which captures 108 million pixels. The exact launch date, and pricing isn’t known yet.