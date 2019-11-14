comscore Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019
  • Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019: Infinix S5 Lite, Realme X2 Pro, Vivo U20, and more
Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019: Infinix S5 Lite, Realme X2 Pro, Vivo U20, and more

From the cheapest smartphone with punch-hole display to cheapest with Snapdragon 855+, here is a look at top smartphones launching in India this month.

  • Updated: November 14, 2019 1:30 PM IST
India’s smartphone market defied economic slowdown and saw record shipments in third quarter. According to Counterpoint Research, the smartphone shipments came in at 49 million units during the period ending September 2019. The industry saw 10 percent year-over-year growth and IDC notes that customers are buying smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. With new smartphones set for launch this month, the industry is only likely to expand further. Check out the top smartphones set to launch in India this month.

Infinix S5 Lite

The first smartphone to launch this month is the Infinix S5 Lite. The sub-brand of Transsion Holdings has already challenged the status quo with Infinix S5. With S5 Lite, the company wants to redefine the entry-level smartphone segment. Ahead of its launch tomorrow at 12:00PM IST, Flipkart has already revealed the price. It will be available for Rs 7,999 and offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone will sport a punch-hole display, which will be a first in this segment. There is also triple rear camera setup and 16-megapixel selfie shooter. This could be the smartphone to beat in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme is set to challenge OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi in the premium mid-range price segment. The fastest growing brand is set to launch Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20. The smartphone is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy A70s. The smartphone has already been launched in China and is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Realme 5S

Alongside the Realme X2 Pro, the former sub-brand of Oppo will also launch the Realme 5S. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart, detailing some of the key features. It will feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The main 48-megapixel camera is expected to be paired with an ultra wide-angle camera, a macro and depth sensor. It is expected to be an upgrade over Realme 5 and will feature a waterdrop notch. The teaser for the device confirms rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and option for red or blue finish.

Vivo U20

Vivo is set to launch the second smartphone in its online centric U-series on November 22. The launch set for 12:00PM will see the launch of U20. Vivo is calling the smartphone as ‘Unstoppable Performance’ and the company has confirmed it will feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC. This suggests that the smartphone will be a rebadged version of U3 available in China. It is expected to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera. There will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 1:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2019 1:30 PM IST

