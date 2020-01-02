New Year 2020 is here, and things are set to get interesting in the smartphone segment. CES 2020 starts on January 7 and goes on till January 10. Not a lot of smartphones are expected to launch at CES, but MWC 2020 towards the February end will be a lot more exciting. But before that, a handful of smartphones are expected to launch in China, Vietnam, and in India. Here is a look at top smartphones that are likely to launch in January 2020. The list includes Realme X50, Realme 5i, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and more.

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

Realme 5i

Realme is hosting an event in Vietnam in January 6 where the Realme 5i is likely to launch. The Geekbench database listing reveals the smartphone with model number RMX2030. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The Realme smartphone will run on Android Pie OS out-of-the-box, with ColorOS 6 skin on top. The Realme 5i is likely to be available around 4.29 million VND or about Rs 13,200. Details about India pricing and launch date are scarce at the moment.

Realme X50

After launching Realme X2 Pro as its first flagship smartphone, the company is preparing to step up in a big way. The CMO of the company revealed on Weibo that it will unveil Realme X5- 5G in China. Apart from 5G support, the Realme X50 will also be the first from Realme to feature punch-hole display. Chase explained that 5 in X50 stands for 5G while O stands for new beginnings. It needs to be seen whether the company restricts the device to Chinese market or expands it to global market as well. It will launch in China on January 7.

Realme C3

Alleged Realme C3 smartphone was recently spotted on the website of IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), which is a telecommunications regulatory authority in Singapore. With Realme C3, the company could be looking at further strengthening its position in the affordable product segment. No other details of the smartphone are available at the moment.

Vivo S1 Pro

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed on Twitter that it will launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India on January 4. The microsite on Amazon India website has also confirmed that it will be one of the e-retailers to sell Vivo S1 Pro in India soon. In China, the S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch. In India, the company will reportedly launch it with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped to get a price tag of Rs 19,990 while carrying an MRP of Rs 20,990.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

After the success of Galaxy S10e, Samsung is reportedly looking to introduce the ‘lite’ variant of the popular Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recently got listed on the website of FCC in the US. The listing revealed that the display measures 170mm diagonally, which means we are probably looking at a 6.69-inch screen. Other details mentioned on FCC noted 45W fast-charging support, 75mm width, and a microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

It’s not just the S10 Lite, Samsung is also looking at launching the Galaxy Note 10 Lite model. The device appeared on Geekbench with Exynos 9810 and 6GB RAM. Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. It may come with dual rear cameras, pack a smaller battery, and have less storage and RAM compared to the Note 10 and Note 10+. It will reportedly come with Bluetooth 5.1 enabled S Pen stylus.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi will be launching the world’s first smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera in India. The smartphone was first launched as Mi CC9 Pro in China. In the global market, the smartphone has been launched as the Mi Note 10. It is the first commercial device in the world to be equipped with Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which captures 108 million pixels. The exact launch date, and pricing isn’t known yet.

Honor 9X

The Honor 9X smartphone is all set to launch in India in January. The smartphone will run on Android, and come with GMS (Google Mobile Services), and Google Play. It will come with glass back and gradient finish. The smartphone will feature a 6.59-inch, all-screen no-notch OLED display. Under the hood will be a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset, a 48-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo F15

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had an interesting 2019 with launch of star devices like the K3, Reno-series and more. Now, at 2020 is upon us, the company is gearing up to revive the F-series with the launch of Oppo F15 smartphone. Oppo has officially teased the launch of new smartphone soon. It will be made from lightweight materials, and carry premium design language like the Reno series. A report on 91Mobiles reveals that the smartphone will launch towards the end of January and will carry a price tag of around Rs 20,000.

