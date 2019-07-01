Top smartphones to launch in July 2019

Welcome to July! It could mean only one thing – time for the launch of new smartphones. Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and others are preparing to unveil new smartphones. If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone then it would make sense to wait. Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch of Redmi 7A, but its big launch will be the Redmi K20 series. Joining the action will be Realme X and Vivo Z1 Pro. Here is a look at the top smartphones expected to launch in July 2019.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro will launch in India on July 3. Ahead of the launch, we know that the smartphone will be available online via Flipkart. In terms of specifications, the Vivo Z1 Pro will feature a 6.53-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It features a hole punch display design similar to Honor 20 series. The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, and might come in three storage options.

The base model is expected to be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There will be higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage. The primary 16-megapixel camera is expected to be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, we are looking at a 32-megapixel camera. It will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, run Android Pie, and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi 7A will launch in India on July 4. The Redmi 7A is an entry-level device that might be available for around Rs 6,000. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will bring changes compared to its Chinese equivalent. The Redmi 7A will come equipped with a 5.45-inch display and is likely to support P2i coating. In China, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC but we might get different chipset.

The base model comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage but we might see 2GB or 3GB RAM variants with 32GB storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is 4,000mAh battery and it runs MIUI 9 based on Android Pie. It will take on Realme C2 and other entry-level devices in this price segment.

Realme X

Realme will launch the Realme X in India this month. It is the first smartphone from Realme to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The Realme features a plastic body with glossy finish on the back. It sports a 6.53-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Powered by Snapdragon 710, the Realme relies on Adreno 616 for graphics.

It comes with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is dual 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. It uses a 16-megapixel motorized selfie camera. It also comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,765mAh battery. In China, the Realme X is available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 18,067), making it a smartphone to look out for in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi is celebrating its five year anniversary in the country this month. The celebration will mark the launch of Redmi K20 series as well. The Redmi K20 Series is Xiaomi’s answer to OnePlus 7 Series, Honor 20 Series and Asus 6Z. The smartphones will once again make flagship specifications available at affordable price point. The Redmi K20 Series offers a 6.39-inch full view Super AMOLED display with a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. They differ mainly in terms of processor and storage.

Powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC, the Redmi K20 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. They feature a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, run MIUI 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Action

Motorola might add One Action to its lineup this month. The detailed specs of the device has already surfaced online. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ hole punch display and might use Samsung’s Exynos 9609 SoC. It might arrive in three storage variants: 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. There are rumors of dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 (Mi A3)

This month, we might also see the launch of Xiaomi Mi CC9. The smartphone might debut as Mi A3 in the global markets. We are looking at a 6.39-inch display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Mi A3 might feature a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch. It might offer an in-display fingerprint sensor with 3,900mAh battery.