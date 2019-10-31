Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019

Techtober or tech launches during the month of October is over. As we enter November, the tech launches are not expected to slow down. Smartphone makers are preparing to introduce new devices this month. Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Honor and other are expected to launch new models. If you missed out on buying a new smartphone during the festive season then you have plenty of options to look forward to in November. Here is a look at top smartphones expected to launch in November.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro/Mi Note 10

One of the big launches this month will be the Mi CC9 Pro from Xiaomi. The smartphone will be a flagship offering and Xiaomi is teasing a penta camera setup. The highlight will be the main 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi will use Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The main camera will be paired with an ultra wide angle camera, a telephoto camera, a dedicated depth and macro sensors. The smartphone is tipped to be capable of 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. It will feature a Snapdragon 730G SoC, pack a 5,260mAh battery and support 30W fast charging. It will launch on November 5 and the global variant will arrive as Mi Note 10 on November 14.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme is set to launch its first flagship smartphone – Realme X2 Pro – in India this month. The launch is set for November 20 and it is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone has already been launched in China and is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 8T this month. The smartphone will join the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro as a mid-range offering. The smartphone has already leaked ahead of its launch. It is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G powered variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The leaked images suggest that the device will not be much different from current Redmi Note 8 series. Xiaomi was the first to use MediaTek Helio G90 mobile platform and might become the first to launch a device with Snapdragon 730G SoC as well.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola is expected to add another smartphone in its One series this month. Called One Hyper, the smartphone will be the first device from Motorola to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The leak indicates it will feature a dual rear camera setup. The main camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel sensor similar to the one seen on Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT. It is likely to run Android 10 out of the box and sport a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, it will feature 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It could be priced between €300 and €400 when it goes on sale.

Realme 5S/Realme 5i

Realme launched Realme 3i as an update to its Realme 3 family. Now, it might be preparing to add an updated model to Realme 5 family. The smartphone is expected to be called the Realme 5i or Realme 5S when it goes on sale. The Realme 5S has already received the BIS certification and it is expected to debut as Realme 5i in India this month. It will feature a quad camera setup similar to the one seen on Realme 5. However, the internals are expected to be different and might even be cheaper than existing Realme 5.

Honor V30 Series

This month, we might see the next flagship smartphone series from Honor. The e-brand of Huawei is expected to launch Honor V30 Series including Honor V30 and V30 Pro. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC and will include 5G models. The devices have already leaked with support for 60-megapixel camera and hole punch display. Honor V30 Series is set to launch in China on November 6 and will launch in India as View30 series. Like Mate 30 series, Honor V30 Series is expected to run Android without Google Mobile Services.

Xiaomi Poco F2

The Poco F2 remains the biggest mystery among smartphones right now. Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 in August last year and has been expected to get a successor for sometime now. It seems we will finally see the successor this month in the form of Poco F2. It is expected to be a huge upgrade with an AMOLED screen, triple rear camera system, Snapdragon 855 and MIUI 10 based on Android 10. Poco F1 launched as the most affordable Snapdragon 845 smartphone and Poco F2 could be the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC.