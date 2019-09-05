Welcome to September, also called as Techtember unofficially. In the past few years, we have seen that smartphone makers introduce their devices during September and October. This year, September seems to be more interesting than October with Apple, Huawei and other launching their newest smartphones. If you have been holding on your plans to buy a new smartphone then you will have more and better choices starting this month. Here is a look at all the new smartphones expected to launch this month.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2

HMD Global will kick off the month with the launch of three new Nokia smartphones at IFA 2019 today. The Finnish company is expected to launch Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 in Berlin. Interestingly, we won’t have to wait for too long to get these devices. The company has sent out media invites for an event in India on September 11 where it is likely to launch these devices. The leaks so far suggest that Nokia 7.2 will be first device from HMD Global to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera. All the three devices are expected to be mid-range devices with promised update to Android 10.

Apple iPhone 11 Series

The big announcement of this month will come from Apple. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has scheduled its hardware for September 10 where it will launch the iPhone 11 series. We are expecting to see iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max this year. These devices will replace the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively. The big focus this year is on camera experience with Pro models getting triple rear camera setup. Can Apple finally catch up to Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei P30 Pro in the imaging department?

Huawei Mate 30 Series

Huawei is launching its Mate 30 Series a month early, suggesting big changes under the hood. The device launching on September 19 is already confirmed to not include Google services. This could be the game changing moment in the history of smartphones. While it is tipped to feature a waterfall screen, up to 7 cameras and use Kirin 990 SoC, software will be the key. There are a ton of questions here: Will it run Harmony OS or will it run some forked version of Android? How will Huawei convince international consumers to pick Mate 30 when it doesn’t have Google services?

Vivo V17 Pro

While Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei Mate 30 will trend globally, India will focus on smartphones like the Vivo V17 Pro. We already know that the device will launch by the end of this month. The leaks have shown that it will be first smartphone with dual pop-up selfie camera in India. It is also expected to feature a quad rear camera setup. Vivo has seen great success during the second quarter of 2019 by shipping over 5.8 million smartphones. Now, with Vivo V17 Pro, it will be aiming to further strengthen its foothold in the fastest growing smartphone market.

Realme XT

Realme XT will become available for purchase in India this month. It will become officially the first 64-megapixel camera smartphone in the country. The company has already revealed the device and we even know its specifications. It uses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor paired with three additional rear cameras. Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, it will be offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

OnePlus 7T Series

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are expected to launch in India on September 26. The Chinese smartphone maker has not officially confirmed the launch yet but it does seem imminent. The OnePlus 7T is expected to see big changes including Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz display and 8GB RAM as standard. OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, is expected to bring minor updates including new color options.

Vivo NEX 3

While Vivo V17 Pro will launch in India this month, Vivo plans to launch NEX 3 in China on September 16. The smartphone could bring the most innovative design yet with its waterfall screen blending perfectly with the back panel of the device. It is also tipped to come with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. We are looking at a flagship smartphone here that could change the way consumers look at design.