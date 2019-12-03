Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in December 2019

It’s hard to believe that 2019 is almost over and as its end gets closer, you will start seeing the “Best of 2019” lists for mobile phones and other devices. This year, we saw brands launching phones filled to the brim with powerful hardware. The budget smartphone segment is getting more interesting day by day – all thanks to cut-throat competition between brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung. Realme recently launched a phone with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, whereas Xiaomi showed off Redmi Note 8 with a premium glass design. So, here’s a list of top best budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 that you can buy in December 2019.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 (December 2019)

Redmi Note 8

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is the best budget phone in the market that you can buy right now. Highlights of the smartphone include 48-megapixel quad cameras, Full HD+ display, 18W fast charging and more. You also get a striking Aura design as well as glass design at a low price. Both the front and back of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It also features a powerful Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is capable enough of delivering smooth performance. The 48-megapixel camera also works extremely well compared to other phones in the segment. The Redmi Note 8 price in India starts from Rs 9,999. Xiaomi is offering 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at this price point, which is quite impressive. You can also go for the higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 12,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh



Realme 5s

Realme entered the Indian smartphone market with one goal – to disrupt the price segments. This Realme device is the latest smartphone from the company. With very light usage, you can get nearly two days of long battery life as it comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The handset flaunts the company’s signature diamond-cut design with a gradient finish. You also get four cameras at the back. Similar to the Redmi Note 8, the Realme phone also offers a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera sensor. All these features make it one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Features Realme 5s Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh Also Read Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is also one of the best phones in India. It features the best display in the budget smartphone segment as it packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ “Super AMOLED” panel. Samsung has also added a USB Type-C port as well as a big 5,000mAh battery, which will last for two days. It also offers support for fast charging tech, unlike the Realme 5s. The device comes with a decent set of triple rear cameras, and an attractive gradient finish. If you are looking for a good non-Chinese phone, then you can buy this Samsung Galaxy phone.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Exynos 7904 OS Android Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh Also Read Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 is amongst the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 range. It is one of many phones to pack a water-drop style notch display design. You get the same Snapdragon 665 SoC as on the Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s. The headlining features of the device are triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. But, you will get much better camera shots with above mentioned Redmi and Realme phones. This Vivo phone is available for as low as Rs 8,490.

Features Vivo U10 Price 8490 Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.35-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Infinix Hot 8

This Infinix phone is priced at Rs 6,999. For the price, it offers a lot of features, including a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, a whopping 6.5-inch display as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as base model. With this device, you can get decent enough shots in ideal lighting situations. Interested buyers can get this phone via Flipkart.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price Rs 6,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Redmi 8A

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is one of the best entry-level smartphones in India. It packs a big 6.22-inch HD+ display. Similar to other budget phones, this Redmi phone too comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 8A is basically for those who want a basic phone with long battery life, and decent performance. It is also splash-proof and supports for 18W fast charge, which is quite impressive. But, you get a 10W charger in the box. The smartphone features a single 12-megapixel rear camera, which takes good enough shots in daylight. You can buy it for Rs 6,499.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Price Rs 6,499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh Also Read Xiaomi Redmi 8A review: A reliable deal

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched back in December 2018. But it is still one of the best phones in the market. You get a massive 5,000mAh battery as is the trend. There’s a big 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is quite impressive. The only thing is you get a slightly wider notched display. The device not only packs a glass-like premium design, but also a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC. This Qualcomm Snapdragon chip is powerful enough. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 9,999 in India.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s can be purchased for Rs 8,499 via Flipkart. It features a 6.20-inch HD+ display, and ships with Android 9 Pie OS. The entry-level device is powered by a beefy 4,000mAh battery. This Samsung Galaxy phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. You also get 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. It is available in four colors, including Blue, Green, Red, and Black.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10s Price Rs 9,490 Chipset Exynos octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is a decent phone, which offers a big 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging. The Galaxy M20 comes with a true Full-HD+ 6.3-inch Infinity-V display. The device sports a dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel lens combination. It is priced at Rs 9,999, and you can buy it via Amazon India. Alternatively, you can buy Galaxy M30 or Redmi Note 8 phone.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Realme 3i

There are two variants of the Realme 3i. You can either go for the 3GB RAM model, which is priced at Rs 7,999, or buy the 4GB RAM model, which will cost Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with a captivating diamond-back finish, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and Android Pie OS. You will be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Features Realme 3i Price Rs 7,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

