Good smartphones have become extremely affordable in the past decade. If you are in the market for a new smartphone, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get top-end experience. In fact, with a budget of just Rs 10,000, you can get a smartphone that will offer almost identical features to a more premium device. Another advantage of spending less on a smartphone is that you can upgrade more often.

Leading smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and Vivo have introduced a number of devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. It is no wonder that this is the most popular segment in terms of sales in the country. However, if you are planning to get a such a budget device then do keep in mind some of the caveats. With these devices, the camera experience might be lacking. Even the build quality won’t win any awards but they make for the price by ticking all the right boxes. With that in mind, here is a look at top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

You really cannot go wrong with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Xiaomi is the leader in India’s smartphone market and it has a number of devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. However, the Redmi Note 8 seems to bring the best of technology in this price point. The highlight is the design where Xiaomi is offering glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform and the base model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

There are three color options: space black, neptune blue and moonlight white. The smartphone also has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup is versatile but the output can be improved using Google Camera mod. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel shooter. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Redmi Note 8 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 5s

Realme 5s is the direct challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and the base model is available for Rs 9,999. This particular model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also has a plastic frame and comes in a shiny finish that is also splash resistant. Like the Redmi Note 8, it also relies on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC for performance. There is also a quad rear camera with 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. They are paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

With Realme 5s, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The real distinguisher between the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 is in battery capacity. Realme 5s packs a large 5,000mAh battery which in our test was the longest lasting in this price segment. If you care for design then Redmi Note 8’s glass back will appeal to you. However, if you want endurance that goes into multiple days then Realme 5s is a clear choice.

Features Realme 5s Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung has once again made itself relevant in India’s online smartphone market with the Galaxy M-series. The Galaxy M30, in particular, has become one of the shining stars for the company. The smartphone launched earlier this year is available for under Rs 10,000 via Samsung online store. The USP of the device is its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop-style notch.

Powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. On the back, it has a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle and 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with 26mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. It is upgradable to Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. With Galaxy M30, Samsung is offering a super display and updated performance.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Price 9999 Chipset Exynos 7904 OS Android Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 launched as the first online exclusive smartphone in Vivo’s U-series. The smartphone is also one of the cheapest to support 18W fast charging. It is available at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 64GB storage option will set you back by Rs 9,490. There is also no cost EMI and exchange offers available on the smartphone.

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.35-inch HD+ display with waterdrop and Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo U10 relies on an 8-megapixel camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android Pie and 5,000mAh battery.

Features Vivo U10 Price 8990 Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.35-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Infinix S5

Infinix S5 is another budget smartphone that shows what is possible in this price segment. It is one of the cheapest smartphones with a hole punch display right now. With Infinix S5, you get a 6.6-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Pie. The smartphone is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,999.

Features Infinix S5 Price 8999 Chipset Mediatek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch Super Cinema display Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 16MP + 5MP + Super macro lens +depth sensor Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro might be old but it makes for one of the best choices after the price cut. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available for Rs 9,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro offers plenty of performance with its Snapdragon 675 fabricated using 11nm process. It sports a 6.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and will receive Android 10 update. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, this is one that shows that old does not mean outdated.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

On the lower end of the price segment, the competition is even more intense. Xiaomi and Realme are in an intense competition. If you don’t want to spend more than Rs 7,000 then look at Redmi 8A, which starts at Rs 6,499. The Redmi 8A is all about affordable price and no compromise internals. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC, it comes with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB standard storage. It has a single 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Price 6499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Realme C2

Realme C2 is due for an update in the form of Realme C3 but for now, it is a solid alternative to Redmi 8A. It undercuts the Redmi 8A with a starting price of Rs 5,999. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, it comes in two variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB storage. It has dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera capable of shooting 1080p videos. It has a 4,000mAh battery and comes in four different colors.

Features Realme C2 Price 5999 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 8

The Redmi 8 is the fourth smartphone from Xiaomi in our list of top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now. It is a step up from Redmi 8A and starts at Rs 7,999 and comes in only one storage variant. The smartphone sports a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Powered by Snapdragon 439, it sports 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. You should get this over Redmi 8A only if you want that additional rear camera.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8 Price 7999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10s launched as an incremental update to Galaxy A10. It is also among the cheapest smartphone in the updated Galaxy A-series in India. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 8,999 while the 3GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 9,499. It has a 6.2-inch LCD display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10s Price 9490 Chipset Exynos octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

Conclusion

Xiaomi is not only the market leader but it also has a wider choice in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is not only viable even now and makes for an attractive option after the price cut. The Redmi Note 8 on the other hand marries premium glass back design with versatile camera setup. However, competition is serious and Realme is the most competitive of the pack.