The mid-range smartphone segment is one of the hotly contested categories. There are a number of top smartphone options to choose from. You have smartphones with a massive 5,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad-camera setups, in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and more.

Smartphone phone makers are also offering devices with a beautiful gradient design. We recently updated our list of budget smartphones under Rs 10,000. And now, it’s time to look a little higher at the mid-range smartphones. So if you are in the market for a mid-range phone, here is our list of top smartphones under the Rs 15,000.

List of top smartphones under the Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the first smartphones in India to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera setup in India. While the Note 7S comes with a Samsung sensor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a Sony sensor, and both are equally capable.

After the recent price drop, the Redmi Note 7S is available starting at Rs 8,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 10,999. You will be able to buy these smartphones from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are amongst the top smartphones with quad cameras under budget. The Realme 5 starts at Rs 8,999, whereas the Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC and more.

The “Pro” model, on the other hand, comes with 4,035mAh battery, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. The smartphone also comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera and 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro

These are the latest smartphones from Xiaomi to come with quad cameras at the back. The Redmi Note 8 with 48-megapixel quad cameras is available starting at Rs 9,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and comes with a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 4,500mAh battery and more. It is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30s

The Galaxy M10s is a successor to the Galaxy M10. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, super AMOLED display, dual rear cameras and more. The Galaxy M10s price in India is set at Rs 8,499. Moving on, the Galaxy M30s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging feature. It also comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M30s price in India starts at Rs 13,999.

Nokia 6.2

Launched at Rs 13,499, the Nokia 6.2 comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 3,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC and more. One of the highlights of the smartphone includes near-stock Android, which also enables for timely software updates. You can buy it from Amazon India.

Oppo F11

The Oppo F11 is available for Rs 12,990. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 4,020mAh battery. You can buy the smartphone from Flipkart.

Vivo Z1x

The recently launched Vivo Z1x comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a super AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Its price starts at Rs 14,990.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 has been the most popular smartphone since launch. It comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

After the recent price cut the Poco F1 is available at a very attractive price of Rs 14,999. And while there are no signs of Poco F2, the F1 could still be a good option for those who are looking for a powerful smartphone at really affordable price.