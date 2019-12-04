comscore Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in December 2019: Realme 5 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more
News

Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in December 2019: Realme 5 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

Top Products

If you’re looking to buy a feature packed mid-range smartphone, you can choose from the ones offered by Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Oppo and more. Check our list of top smartphones under Rs 15,000.

top smartphones under rs 15000

The mid-range smartphone segment is one of the hotly contested categories. There are a number of top smartphone options to choose from. You have smartphones with a massive 5,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad-camera setups, in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and more.

Smartphone phone makers are also offering devices with a beautiful gradient design. We recently updated our list of budget smartphones under Rs 10,000. And now, it’s time to look a little higher at the mid-range smartphones. So if you are in the market for a mid-range phone, here is our list of top smartphones under the Rs 15,000.

List of top smartphones under the Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the first smartphones in India to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera setup in India. While the Note 7S comes with a Samsung sensor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a Sony sensor, and both are equally capable.

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019: Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G, and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019: Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G, and more

After the recent price drop, the Redmi Note 7S is available starting at Rs 8,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 10,999. You will be able to buy these smartphones from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are amongst the top smartphones with quad cameras under budget. The Realme 5 starts at Rs 8,999, whereas the Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC and more.

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in December 2019: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s and more

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in December 2019: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s and more

The “Pro” model, on the other hand, comes with 4,035mAh battery, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. The smartphone also comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera and 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro

These are the latest smartphones from Xiaomi to come with quad cameras at the back. The Redmi Note 8 with 48-megapixel quad cameras is available starting at Rs 9,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and comes with a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 4,500mAh battery and more. It is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30s

The Galaxy M10s is a successor to the Galaxy M10. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, super AMOLED display, dual rear cameras and more. The Galaxy M10s price in India is set at Rs 8,499. Moving on, the Galaxy M30s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging feature. It also comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M30s price in India starts at Rs 13,999.

Top smartphones to launch in December 2019: Xiaomi Redmi K30, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Realme X50 5G, Motorola One Hyper and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in December 2019: Xiaomi Redmi K30, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Realme X50 5G, Motorola One Hyper and more

Nokia 6.2

Launched at Rs 13,499, the Nokia 6.2 comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 3,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC and more. One of the highlights of the smartphone includes near-stock Android, which also enables for timely software updates. You can buy it from Amazon India.

Oppo F11

The Oppo F11 is available for Rs 12,990. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 4,020mAh battery. You can buy the smartphone from Flipkart.

Vivo Z1x

The recently launched Vivo Z1x comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a super AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Its price starts at Rs 14,990. 

Poco F1

The Poco F1 has been the most popular smartphone since launch. It comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

After the recent price cut the Poco F1 is available at a very attractive price of Rs 14,999. And while there are no signs of Poco F2, the F1 could still be a good option for those who are looking for a powerful smartphone at really affordable price.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 4:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

9999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch
Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update

News

Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 6 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Airtel ने चुनिंदा यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए 499 और 599 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान

Google's Best of 2019 Awards: देखें ऐप्स, मूवीज, गेम्स और बुक्स कैटेगरी में कौन है नंबर वन

Realme 5s कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 : अगले साल 200 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएंगे फोन

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm
iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2
Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

News

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition

News

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition