Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Redmi K20, Realme X2 and more

Now, one no longer has to shell Rs 25-30,000 to get a decent smartphone. All one needs is about Rs 10-15,000 to get a really good smartphone. Here is a list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in January 2020.

Redmi K20 Pearl White

Smartphone-makers have gradually improved their offerings over the years to provide great products in the entry-level and budget range. Now, one no longer has to shell Rs 25-30,000 to get a decent smartphone. All one needs is about Rs 10-15,000 to get a really good smartphone. Both entry and mid-range devices will provide you compelling smartphones in the price range. Given that one is not spending an obscene amount of money, they can quickly swap out phones for inexpensive upgrades. Companies including Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, and more have introduced a number of new smartphone series with impressive specifications.

We have already shared the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 if you want a new smartphone. Here, we will increase the budget a little bit to focus on smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Here is our list of best smartphones below Rs 15,000 for the month of January 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a glass back and front. Redmi K20 runs on Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. K20 comes with a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The primary camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

The Redmi Note 8 Pro brings a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup to the mid-range segment. It comes with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has priced the based model of the device at just Rs 14,999. It also features a 4,500mAh battery along with a fast charging tech.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review: Big battery to kill the competition, but is it enough?

Samsung Galaxy M30s in the refreshed version of the Galaxy M30. The company was pushed to launch the Galaxy M30s just 6 months after the success of Galaxy M30. M30s runs on Exynos 9611 SoC with a 48-megapixel primary camera. It also comes with a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging feature. Samsung India has priced the base model of the device at just Rs 13,999. This makes M30s one of the best Samsung smartphones in this price range.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s
Price 13999
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 6000mAh

Realme X2

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Realme X2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The 64-megapixel primary sensor also features three additional camera sensors. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999. Moving forward, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999.

Features Realme X2
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 Review: Heavyweight when it comes to battery but not on the pockets

U20 comes with a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The device runs on Snapdragon 675 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Smartphone has priced the base variant of the smartphone at just Rs 10,990. Talking about the camera, we get a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also added a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. Last but not least, the device also runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

Features Vivo U20
Price 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro Review: A leap in camera over the Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro brings major improvements over its predecessor, the Realme 3 Pro in the camera department. It is also the first Realme smartphone to make a leap to the quad rear camera setup. Realme has priced the base model of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at just Rs 13,999. If you are looking for a device with more RAM then you can get the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for Rs 14,999.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Competitive gaming device in a budget

Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB RAM, with up to 128GB storage. The company has also added a triple-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. It also came with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch 9.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision Review: Performance and Good cameras, but slightly expensive

One Vision comes powered by Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The company has reduced the price of the device ever since the launch to just Rs 14,999. On the software side of things, the device runs stock Android software as part of the Android One program.

Features Motorola One Vision
Price 19999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

The Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone is available for just Rs 12,499. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.01-inch HD AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also runs on Snapdragon 665 SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

