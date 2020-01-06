Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India in January 2020

Smartphone market set for a major change in 2020 with consumers spending more on their devices than ever before. During the third quarter of 2019, we saw a minor uptick in the smartphones priced around Rs 20,000. This has boosted smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo and Samsung to launch devices that are priced around Rs 20,000 in the Indian market. While Oppo, Realme and Samsung are expected to launch new smartphones this month, here is a look at top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in January 2020.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is the second device to launch as part of Vivo’s S-series in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,990, it arrives as a premium update to the Vivo S1. With S-series, Vivo is targeting millennials looking for style and substance. Vivo S1 Pro features a diamond-shaped rear camera module that houses a 48-megapixel main camera. There is also a camera to capture ultra wide-angle, macro and bokeh shots. For selfies, the S1 Pro gets a 32-megapixel shooter. Powered by Snapdragon 665, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and sports a 6.38-inch display. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery. Available in black, blue and white color, this is one of the most stylish devices right now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Since its launch, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has become one of the best selling smartphone on Amazon India. The smartphone is all about performance and quad imaging experience. With Redmi Note 8 Pro, you will get MediaTek Helio G90T, an octa-core processor designed for gaming on the go. It starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999. There is also a 64-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It sports a 6.53-inch display, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

If your top priority is endurance then look no further than Samsung Galaxy M30s. While all mid-range smartphones offer decent battery life, the Galaxy M30s has the largest battery pack of them all. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging as well. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and runs Android Pie. Powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, it is available in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It has a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The base model is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 16,999.

Realme X2

Realme X2 is another great option in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It comes equipped with gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G mobile platform and option for up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, 4000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is available starting from Rs 16,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series is among the best-selling smartphone in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment in India. The Redmi K20, in particular, is a great deal in the sub-Rs 20,000. The USP of the device is the reliability and Xiaomi’s superior service network. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 mobile platform, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,999. There is also 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the Redmi K20 runs Android Pie and will get Android 10 update.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A-series has become a stellar success for the Korean company in India. The Galaxy A50s, which debuted as an update to Galaxy A50, is one of the best value device in mid-range segment. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The base model will set you back by Rs 19,999 in India. Other key features include triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera, under-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo A9 2020

Oppo has been trying to bolster its mid-range product portfolio with the A-series. The Oppo A9 2020, in our opinion, is one of the best devices in the segment. The 4GB RAM variant has been discounted to Rs 15,990 while the 8GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 18,490. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 mobile platform and 128GB standard storage. There is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS based on Android Pie and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro

If you don’t want to spend over Rs 15,000 then Realme 5 Pro is worth taking a look. The smartphone is part of Realme’s lineup that offers quad rear camera setup. It offers a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and houses Snapdragon 712 SoC. It also features a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera. Other features include a 4,035mAh battery and planned upgrade to Android 10.

Poco F1

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Poco F2 sometime this year but in the meantime, the Poco F1 does not want to go away. In fact, it has only gotten better with every price cut. The Poco F1 is available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. Even the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available only for Rs 18,999. It features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 12-megapixel dual rear camera, a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 is among the best mid-range smartphone yet from Finnish company HMD Global. The smartphone is ideal for those who want a software without any additional elements. The clean software also means that Nokia 7.2 will get timely software updates. There is a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with support for PureDisplay technology. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, there is 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera and 3,500mAh battery.