Smartphone gaming has seen a big jump in the past couple of years, and PUBG Mobile has been a very popular game. While the game runs without any hiccups on flagship and mid-range phones, the same cannot be said about budget and entry-level devices. For smartphones with a lower RAM, developers at Tencent Games have launched Lite version of the game called PUBG Mobile Lite. Here is our list of top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite.

Top smartphones to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Xiaomi Redmi 8A, Redmi 8

The budget smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 are available for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. The Redmi 8A packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the Redmi 8 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Both smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC. These affordable phones are ideal to run PUBG Mobile Lite game. You can buy the smartphones from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Xiaomi Redmi 8 Price 6999 7999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

Nokia 2.2, 3.2

The Nokia 2.2 is available for Rs 5,999 and it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone features an HD+ display and MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. There is also 3,000mAh battery. The budget smartphone is good enough to run the Lite version of PUBG Mobile. Moving on, the Nokia 3.2 with Snapdragon 429 SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage at Rs 7,999 is another interesting budget smartphone to play the game.

Features Nokia 3.2 Nokia 2.2 Price 7999 5999 Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution 5.7-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M10, M10s

The M-series from Samsung has decent entry-level smartphones. The Galaxy M10 at Rs 7,499 and the new Galaxy M10s at Rs 7,999 are good options to play the Lite version of PUBG Mobile. They come with dual rear cameras with wide-angle lens, a screen with waterdrop style notch, dual SIM card slots and more.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10s Samsung Galaxy M10 Price 7999 7499 Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC Exynos 7870 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Display AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 32GB storage + 3GB RAM 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh

Realme 3i, Realme C2

Realme has two smartphones under Rs 8,000 that can run PUBG Mobile Lite. These include the Realme C2 at Rs 5,999 with a 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SOC and more. Then you have the Realme 3i with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 4,230mAh battery, dual rear cameras, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage among other features. The smartphone is available for Rs 7,999.

Features Realme 3i Realme C2 Price 7999 5999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 5MP Battery 4,230mAh 4,000mAh

Asus Zenfone Max M2

The Zenfone Max M2 from Asus is available at a starting price of Rs 7,499. You can buy it from Flipkart. For the price, you get dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. You also get 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

Features Asus Zenfone Max M2 Price 7999 Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.26-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520X720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a massive 4,000mAh battery. It features an iPhone X like notched display.

