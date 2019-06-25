Over the last couple of years, smartphone cameras have become more capable than ever. They have almost made point-and-shoot cameras obsolete. OEMs are today cashing in on the latest trend of smartphones with 48-megapixel camera. Both Sony and Samsung offer 48-megapixel camera sensors that are capable of producing sharper photos with rich details. The range of smartphones with 48-megapixel camera starts from Rs 11,000 and goes all the way up to Rs 55,000 and more. Here are some options you can go for.

List of top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro

Both the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro feature a 48-megapixel sensor, but there are some differences. The Note 7S has Samsung GM1 sensor, whereas the Note 7 Pro has a marginally superior Sony IMX586 sensor. The Redmi Note 7S is available for Rs 10,999 for the 32GB storage model, while the 64GB variant is available at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro base model is available for Rs 13,999, whereas the top end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The Pro model comes with a slightly better sensor, powerful chipset, more RAM and storage.

Motorola One Vision

The One Vision is the latest offering from Motorola. It is the company’s first smartphone with a punch-hole display, and a 48-megapixel camera. It costs Rs 19,999, and will be available via Flipkart. For selfies and video calling, there is a 25-megapixel front camera.

Oppo F11, F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro both feature a 48-megapixel main camera with 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture and phase detect auto-focus. Oppo is also using its proprietary camera software to enhance images. It shoots at 12-megapixel by default, but users can manually change the setting to capture a 48-megapixel image as well. The F11 is available from Flipkart for Rs 17,990. The F11 Pro, on the other hand, is available for Rs 23,990, and comes with a pop-up selfie snapper too.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro features a triple rear camera setup where the main camera uses 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. It is available at a starting price of Rs 26,990 via Flipkart.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both come with a 48-megapixel main camera. The 48-megapixel sensor on the OnePlus 7 has f/1.7 aperture while that on OnePlus 7 Pro opens even wider at f/1.6. OnePlus 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 32,999 while the OnePlus 7 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 48,999. You can buy it from Amazon India.

Asus 6Z

Asus recently launched the 6Z smartphone with a flipping camera. It is a dual camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel sensor, paired with a secondary ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone starts at Rs 31,999 via Flipkart.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo launched the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom smartphones in India. The highlight of both smartphones is the shark-fin pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 48-megapixel rear camera. The 10X Zoom model also comes with a third camera that offers periscope style 10X zooming capabilities. The Oppo Reno is available at Rs 32,990 via Amazon India. The Reno 10X Zoom is available via Amazon India and Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 39,990.

Honor View20

Honor View20 was the first smartphone to launch in India with a 48-megapixel main camera. The View20 with its Sony IMX586 sensor and wider f/1.6 aperture showed the potential of Sony’s new image sensor and how one can zoom into pictures without losing details in the highlights and shadow area. Honor View20 is available at Rs 29,999 via Amazon India.

Honor 20

The recently launched Honor 20 is available for Rs 32,999. It comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. You can buy it from Flipkart.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 is a gaming smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and 48-megapixel rear camera was recently launched in India. The base 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration is available at Rs 39,999. The top 12GB/256GB variant carries a price label of Rs 49,999 in the country via Flipkart.

Features OnePlus 7 Honor 20 Asus 6Z Price 32999 32999 31999 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Kirin 980 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Android 9 Pie Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 16MP 32MP 48PM + 13MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,750mAh 5,000mAh