2019 was the year when true wireless earbuds became mainstream. This year was not limited to mainstream audio brands. Even smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo jumped on the bandwagon. In 2020, we are likely to see even more options for true wireless earbuds in the market. The year will also see true wireless earbuds mature from being about convenience to quality audio experience without wires. While we saw new TWS earbuds from Apple, Jabra, Sennheiser in India this year, there are some that never launched here. Here is a look at 10 true wireless earbuds that we would like to see in India this year.

Sony WF-1000XM3

At IFA 2019, Sony didn’t update the popular WH-1000XM3 but it did launch the WF-1000XM3 as its truly wireless offering. Since the launch, the WF-1000XM3 have become a crowd favorite. They are being widely acclaimed as the true wireless earbuds with best noise cancellation. They have a 0.24-inch dome type drivers with frequency response in the range of 20Hz to 20kHz. They are rated for up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge with the earbuds and case. These earbuds also support NFC for quick pairing and quick attention function allows users to chat without removing the headphones.

Oppo Enco Free

Oppo launched the Enco Free alongside the Reno 3 series in China last month. These are the first true wireless earbuds from the company and they share some features seen on the Realme Buds Air. They pack 13.4mm dynamic driver offering frequency response range of 16Hz to 20kHz. The earbuds sport a half in-ear design and weigh 4.6 grams each. They are IPX4 certified, support Bluetooth 5.0 and are rated for up to 15 hours. Like Realme Buds Air, they also connect instantly as soon as you open the charging case. They come in white, pink and black color options and priced at RMB 699 (around Rs 7,200) in China.

Redmi AirDots

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots can be easily dubbed as the most anticipated true wireless earbuds right now. These earbuds were expected to launch last year but anticipation for them have increased after the launch of Realme Buds Air. They are priced at RMB 100 (around Rs 1,050) and will debut as one of the cheapest TWS earbuds in India. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and are rated to last for up to 16 hours on a single charge. The earbuds weigh only 4.1 grams each and with the case, it is around 35 grams.

Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon also forayed into true wireless earbuds market with Echo Buds this year. The Echo Buds are priced at $130 (around Rs 9,300) and come with Alexa built-in. They also utilize Bose Active Noise Reduction technology and sealed in-ear design helps with limiting background noise. The earbuds offer up to five hours of battery life while the case can add another 20 hours of playback time.

Bose Soundsport Free successor

Bose is said to be working on the successor to Soundsport Free with advanced noise cancellation. With Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bose showed it can compete with Sony. The Soundsport Free successor is expected to challenge Sony WF-1000XM3 when it becomes official. We might see them at CES 2020 next week.

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus were launched as the successor to MW07 with improved battery life and active noise cancellation. At $299 (around Rs 21,350), they cost more than AirPods Pro and come with premium design. The high price is owed to the 10mm beryllium drivers, which should offer fantastic sound. Since Master & Dynamic has added active noise cancellation, there is also an ambient listening mode. These premium truly wireless earbuds are one you should look out for, if sound is priority.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Microsoft may have delayed the Surface Earbuds but it is one we are eagerly waiting for. It is not clear whether Microsoft will bring them to India. But the success of Surface Headphones should make them interesting for consumers. They have a button-shaped earbuds with the outer surface acting as touch sensitive area. These earbuds are also connected with Microsoft applications.

JLab Epic Air Sport

JLab Audio Epic Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds are listed on Amazon India but are currently unavailable. These earbuds are all about sound quality and battery life. The earbuds last for up to 10 hours and the case gives additional 60 hours. They are IP66 certified and are perfect for those who want true wireless earbuds during their fitness activities.