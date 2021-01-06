The most anticipated tech event The Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2021) is en route next week, and tech giants have geared themselves up to launch some of the best next-generation upcoming laptops. Rumors are at rife that Silicon based companies including Apple, Microsoft, and many others will launch laptops in January 2021. Affordable graphics card by Nvidia can be the best gift for gamers. Whereas, AMD and Intel could launch new processors. Here’s a list of laptops that could launch in January 2021- Also Read - How to lock WhatsApp on your phone using fingerprint

Apple’s M1 Powered MacBook Pro

Apple has a large range of laptops, whether budget-oriented, or all-purpose, or high-end laptops for gamers. The company always comes up with an improbable body and sleek designs coupled with high-end technologies. Now the rumors suggest that the company could launch new 14 inch and 16-inch laptops with a redesigned body and its in-house M1 chipset. The Cupertino based giant introduced revamped versions of MacBook Pro 13-inch, Mac mini, and MacBook Air last year in November powered by its new M1 chip.

According to report published in MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is planning to launch two new affordable laptops. The company's low-cost silicon chipset could be the part of these upcoming laptops. The reports claim that these new affordable laptops will come with new mini LED panels and the company's LCD screen lightning. As per leaks, Apple could debut with the successor to the M1 chipset i.e M2 manufactured on a 5nm process. While there is no claim from the company, we could only wait to witness what's interesting coming in CES 2021.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8

Silicon-based tech giant Microsoft is planning to launch its long-rumored Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8. The images of the same have appeared on the FCC listings that prove the launch of the Surface 4 and Surface Pro 8 in 2021.

Previous rumors claim that the upcoming laptops will use Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter and Quectel’s LTE-A Cat 12 M.2 module for 4G connectivity. Whilst, there’s no confirmed news from the company, we have enough leaks and rumors to support the launching of these upcoming laptops.

VAIO Laptops in 2021

After being out of the Indian market for a long time, now VAIO laptops are ready to make a comeback. The company is planning to launch a new series of laptops in India. Significantly, VAIO was part of Sony earlier. Later, the company split into two and VAIO started as an independent brand. Nexstgo, a Hong-Kong based computer technology firm has now acquired the rights to manufacturing VAIO laptops in India. Alex Chung, Nexstgo CEO said in a statement –

“We at Nexstgo are thrilled to reintroduce Vaio to Indian audiences, with a wide range of finest-quality laptops in coming 3 months.”

He further added –

“With the launch, we aim to expand our distribution network in India and clock a phenomenal growth by 2020. We are honored to be Vaio’s key partner, and work together with Vaio to rebuild her brand position in India”

Now it will be interesting to see how the company takes its place in the market. A teaser is shared on Flipkart that confirms the launch of the laptop. The company has officially confirmed that VAIO laptops will be launched once again in India. The company said –

“Collaborating with Flipkart, VAIO aims to regain its place and popularity amongst its customers all over again. The label is all geared up to foray into the sector to conqueror it all once again.”

ASUS ROG Strix and TUF Gaming Laptops

CES 2021 is hitting next week and ASUS increasing the beat by teasing its new series of gaming laptops. The company didn’t reveal any specifications and features but dropped its announcement on Twitter. ASUS posted short videos featuring ROG Strix and TUF Gaming lineups.

The company spill the beans in December about its TUF Gaming FX516PM. Now the dedicated videos give us a glimpse of its fresh look and cool design. The laptops might come equipped with the most anticipated wait of the year in the technology world i.e Nivida’s GeForce RTX 30-series GPU’s.

In the lining of leaks, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with a Ryzen 5000-series processor has been listed on the Amazon China website. The upcoming CES 2021 could witness the laptop with model number GA503QS. Asus ROG Strix and TUF can be the next upcoming laptops in 2021.