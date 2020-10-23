List of Upcoming Phones in November 2020 | BGR India

As we enter the festive season, smartphone makers like Micromax, Realme, and Xiaomi are getting ready to launch new phones in the country. The upcoming phones are expected to carry exciting new features like AMOLED screens, fast charging, multi-camera systems, and more. Micromax is especially touting its upcoming In by Micromax brand that marks its reentry in the smartphone market. Read on to find out about a few selected mobiles that are set to be launched in November 2020. Here’s the list of upcoming smartphones in India in November 2020. Also Read - Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Micromax ‘IN’ phones

Micromax is preparing to launch its new smartphones in the country soon. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma has shared a video about this on his Twitter account. This video indicates that Micromax may soon unveil new smartphones. So far, the company has not shared any information about the upcoming smartphone series. Co-founder Rahul Sharma shared about 2 minutes long video on his Twitter account. In the video, Rahul Sharma has talked about the company's journey so far. He talked about the time when Chinese smartphone companies took over the market and the company's smartphone sales declined.

As of now, no information has been received about the company's upcoming smartphone series. However, Micromax's In-series phones will be launched between Rs 7000 and Rs 15,000. These smartphones will come with stock Android and will be launched in the country in early November.

The company has not shared any specifications but says that these smartphones will not have MediaTek’s P22, P30, and G25 processors. All the information about Micromax’s in-series smartphones is a mystery.

Realme X7 series

Chinese smartphone maker company Realme had launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China. Now the company is preparing to launch the Realme X7 series in India. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, shared a post on his Twitter account and hinted at launching Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the country.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.8 percent. This display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 180Hz touch sampling rate. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB.

Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup. The primary camera of this camera setup is 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Talking about connectivity, it has two 5G SIM card slots, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has been introduced with LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera of this smartphone is 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels.

Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. In addition, the screen-to-body ratio is 91.6 percent. This display comes with 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Protection.

Redmi Note 10 Series

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 9 in India. Now, the company is preparing to introduce the upgraded version of this lineup, the Redmi Note 10 series. The company can give MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8 GB RAM, and Android 10 support in Redmi Note 10 series. Apart from this, users can get 5G connectivity on this smartphone. However, other features of this smartphone have not been reported yet. The price of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone has not been received yet. It is expected that the price of this smartphone will be in the mid-premium range. The company launched the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in the Indian market with an initial price of Rs 11,999.

OnePlus Nord N10

OnePlus is currently working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It is reported that the company can launch this phone after the OnePlus 8T this year. According to the reports, the price of this phone can be around $ 400 (about Rs 29,500). Meanwhile, some specifications of this phone have also been leaked online. This latest smartphone of OnePlus will come with Snapdragon 690 SoC.

In addition to OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus could also release Nord N100 smartphone by the end of November. According to leaks, both new phones will be launched first in the US market, and then might make their way to India.

According to a report, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is in development with codename Billie. The phone can have a 6.49-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is being told that this phone may come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G would be the company’s first smartphone that will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera. On the phone, the company can offer a quad rear camera setup. In addition to the 64-megapixel main shooter, one can get an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel shooter.