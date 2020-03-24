Upcoming Smartphones are making a fuss after the enthralling start of 2020. The telecommunication companies from all around the world have already geared themselves up to launch some of the most exciting smartphones ahead. But with the epidemic of Coronavirus Outbreak, everything is at pause. There’s always something brand-new and advanced update, feature, or specification that smartphone makers bring for their valuable users. And with every handset, the anticipation for the next big thing in the smartphone industry increases. Here at BGR, we are bringing up Upcoming phones in April 2020.

Brands like Oppo, Infinix, OnePlus, Samsung, and Huawei are all set to bring new smartphones in India and around the globe. We will discuss all the Upcoming phones that set to launch in April 2020. So, without further fuss, let’s begin:

Check out the list of Upcoming phones in April 2020

OnePlus 8 Pro

One Plus 8 Pro is an upcoming phone which expects to launch in India in 2020 with a display of 6.65 inches. The leaked specifications mention that One Plus 8 Pro will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. This Upcoming and latest smartphone rumors to bring on the plate a raft of top-tier hardware that’s going to support 5G connectivity. Ahead of the launch, One Plus 8 Pro receives BIS certification in India and expects to launch until Q2 2020.

The Upcoming One plus 8 Pro expects to launch with 120Hz display and packs up to 128GB RAM. One Plus 8 lineups will include One Plus 8 Lite, One Plus 8, and One Plus 8 Pro. The processor of One Plus 8 Pro expects to have an Octa-core. On the camera front, this upcoming phone will bring 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Primary cameras along with digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. The image resolution will support 8000 X 6000 Pixels with LED flash and Exposure compensation and ISO control. It looks like One Plus outmatches itself to be one of the best phones of 2020.

Oppo find X2

Oppo Find X2 is all set to launch in 2020. The company will unveil this upcoming phone with Snapdragon 865 processor. According to reports, the Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a triple camera setup on the back and 32 Megapixels front camera. The upcoming phone expects to have 4065 mAh battery capacity, audio jack, and 8GB RAM & 256GB onboard. Earlier, the Oppo Find X2 was all set to launch on MWC 2020. But it was called off after the eruption of the Corona Virus.

Oppo is likely to launch its first smartphone on the same day. The watch will feature two physical buttons, interchangeable straps, and a curved display with 3D glass. The earlier leaks suggest that this upcoming phone will use Sony Sensor with Omnidirectional Focusing Technology.

Nokia 10 (5G)

Although Nokia didn’t confirm the launch date of its Nokia 10 5G. This upcoming phone is Powers by Octa-Core Snapdragon 835, Nokia 10 will enter the league of 5G networks and 5G Phones. On the camera front, this upcoming phone offers 16MP + 8MP Dual Primary Cameras and 13MP front camera along with Phase Detection autofocus and Laser autofocus. Other than Optical Image Stabilization, Nokia 10 has Dual-color LED Flash. The leaked images and current news claims that this upcoming smartphone will have Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, Continuous Shooting Modes, High Dynamic Range Mode, Digital Zoom, Autoflash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

The battery capacity of the Nokia 10 5G is 4000mAh. It has an internal memory of 128 GB and Expandable Memory of up to 256 GB. The screen size of the Nokia 10 5G is 6.0 inches, with 2160 X 3840 pixels. This upcoming smartphone exhibits a super AMOLED touchscreen display, which can offer an impeccable experience while gaming or watching videos. V5 Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen, and a finger sensor adds more to the device.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 expects to launch in 2020 with a base variant of 3 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage. The price of this upcoming smartphone is 15,090. It is a budget-friendly smartphone with the latest OS version. It offers unlimited Google device storage and good battery life. With a screen size of 6.55 inches, the phone comes with the IPS LCD and resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Nokia 5.3 includes Quad Camera on the back. It has a 13 Megapixels Primary Camera, 2 Megapixels Macro camera, 5 Megapixels ultrawide camera, and a depth sensor of Megapixels. These camera features include night mode, portrait mode, and scene detection features. Nokia 5.3 powers by 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which provides extended usage and higher productivity. The internal storage capacity of the phone is 64GB, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. It also features unlimited Google Drive storage.

iPhone9

Although, the news of the iPhone 9 entering mass production is not official. But it can mean that its development is complete. This upcoming smartphone from Apple will be cheaper than other premium flagships in the same segment. The phone powers by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip with a 12-megapixel primary camera as a single rear sensor and the same front-facing camera. iPhone 9 will start from 28,000 depending upon the variants.