Upcoming phones in March 2020. The pace of phone evolution has a breakneck speed in 2020. There's always something brand-new and advanced update, feature, or specification that smartphone makers bring for their valuable users.

Brands like Oppo, Infinix, OnePlus, Samsung, and Huawei are all set to bring new smartphones in India and around the globe.

Upcoming phones in March 2020

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro

One of the essential names in the list of Upcoming phones in March 2020 is the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. The Oppo launched its Reno 3 Pro in China in December 2019. It sets to launch in India on March 2, 2020. As per reports, phone lovers could see Oppo’s Reno 3 Pro launch at MWC 2020 but with different specifications from its China variant. One of the distinctive features of Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro that misses from its design and display is its pop-up front-facing cameras. The significant addition in Oppo Reno 3 Pro is its 44 Megapixels rear camera.

The Front-Facing cameras replace with a notch breaking up the screen and a punch- hole cut- out in the Pro. This upcoming mobile phone in March 2020 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro powers by 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and runs on Color OS 7.0. It runs on Android 10. The expected addition features in Oppo Reno 3 and 3 Pro are Accelerometer, Ambient-light sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 10 (5G)

Although Nokia didn’t confirm the launch date of its Nokia 10 5G. This upcoming mobile phone Powers by Octa-Core Snapdragon 835, Nokia 10 will enter the league of 5G networks and 5G Phones. On the camera front, this upcoming phone offers 16MP + 8MP Dual Primary Cameras and 13MP front camera along with Phase Detection autofocus and Laser autofocus. Other than Optical Image Stabilization, Nokia 10 has Dual-color LED Flash. The leaked images and current news claims that this upcoming smartphone will have Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, Continuous Shooting Modes, High Dynamic Range Mode, Digital Zoom, Autoflash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

The battery capacity of the Nokia 10 5G is 4000mAh. It has an internal memory of 128 GB and Expandable Memory of up to 256 GB. The screen size of the Nokia 10 5G is 6.0 inches, with 2160 X 3840 pixels. This upcoming smartphone exhibits a super AMOLED touchscreen display, which can offer an impeccable experience while gaming or watching videos. V5 Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen, and a finger sensor adds more to the device.

Infinix S5 Pro

Infinix is all set to launch its S5 Pro smartphone with the pop-up selfie camera in India on March 6. Ahead of the official launch, the images of this upcoming smartphone leaks online. As per the leaked images, the smartphone will arrive with a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera. It will have a triple rear camera setup. On the camera front, the Infinix S5 Pro rumors to launch with the triple rear camera setup, battery capacity of 4000 mAh, and Android 10 Operating System. This upcoming phone will feature an IPS LCD with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Other features like face detection, digital zoom, touch to focus, and auto flash are the additional appearances of this upcoming phone. The price of Infinix S5 Pro is likely to be Rs 9,999. The upcoming phone will run on the MediaTek Helio P22 Chipset along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro

One Plus 8 Pro is an upcoming smartphone which expects to launch in India in 2020 with a display of 6.65 inches. The leaked specifications mention that One Plus 8 Pro will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. This Upcoming and latest mobile phone rumors to bring on the plate a raft of top-tier hardware that’s going to support 5G connectivity. Ahead of the launch, One Plus 8 Pro receives BIS certification in India and expects to launch until Q2 2020.

The Upcoming One plus 8 Pro expects to launch with 120Hz display and packs up to 128GB RAM. One Plus 8 lineups will include One Plus 8 Lite, One Plus 8, and One Plus 8 Pro. The processor of One Plus 8 Pro expects to have an Octa-core. On the camera front, this upcoming phone will bring 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Primary cameras along with digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. The image resolution will support 8000 X 6000 Pixels with LED flash and Exposure compensation and ISO control. It looks like One Plus outmatches itself to be one of the best phones of 2020.

Oppo find X2

Oppo Find X2 is all set to launch on March 6, 2020. The company will unveil this upcoming phone with Snapdragon 865 processor. According to reports, the Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a triple camera setup on the back and 32 Megapixels front camera. The upcoming phone expects to have 4065 mAh battery capacity, audio jack, and 8GB RAM & 256GB onboard. Earlier, the Oppo Find X2 was all set to launch on MWC 2020. But it was called off after the eruption of the Corona Virus.

Oppo is likely to launch its first smartphone on the same day. The watch will feature two physical buttons, interchangeable straps, and a curved display with 3D glass. The earlier leaks suggest that this upcoming phone will use Sony Sensor with Omnidirectional Focusing Technology.