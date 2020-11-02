Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 | BGR India

New smartphones are constantly coming to the Indian market. In the festive season, companies like Micromax, Realme and Xiaomi are preparing to launch new phones in the country. Here’s the list of Upcoming Realme Smartphones in November in India. The list comprises mobile phones like Realme X7 series, Realme C17, and many other Realme smartphones to be launched in November. Also Read - Realme C17 could launch in India by November end

Realme X3 Pro

Realme has already launched the Realme X3 series in India. Now the company is preparing to launch the new smartphone Realme X3 Pro under this series. According to reports, this phone has recently been seen in the Geekbench listing. The model number of the smartphone seen in the listing is RMX2083. Experts are describing this device like the upcoming Realme X3 Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 series to launch in India soon, hints company

According to Leaks, the phone is equipped with 8 GB RAM and Android 10 OS. At the same time, the codename of the phone is ‘msmnile’ which is mostly seen in smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 855 SoC processor. Let us know that the recently launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom come with Snapdragon 855+ processor. Earlier, the Realme X3 Pro was spotted on TUV Rheinland with model number RMX 2170. It was said in the listing that this upcoming smartphone will come with 65 Watt charging and a dual-cell battery. Different reports are coming about the phone’s model number. it is difficult to say at present which of these devices will be launched as Realme X3 Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

Realme C17

Realme is preparing to bring a new smartphone Realme C17 to the Indian market soon. This phone was launched in Bangladesh in September. Recently it was seen on the website of Realme India, which indicated that Realme C17 is going to be launched in India soon. According to leaks, Realme C17 will be launched in India in late November or early December. The price of the Realme C17 is about 13 thousand rupees in Bangladesh. In the Indian market also, the price of the phone is expected to be around this.

Realme C17 has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The internal storage can be extended from a micro-SD card. This Realme smartphone works on Android 10 based Realme UI.

Talking about the camera, there are four cameras on the rear in Realme C17. These include 13-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lenses along with two other 2-megapixel sensors. An 8-megapixel camera has been provided at the front for selfie and video calling.

Realme X7 series

Realme had launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China. Now the company is preparing to launch the Realme X7 series in India. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, shared a post on his Twitter account and hinted at launching Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the country.

Realme X7

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.8 percent. This display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB.

Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup. The primary camera of this camera setup is 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Talking about connectivity, it has two 5G SIM card slots, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has been introduced with LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera of this smartphone is 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels.

Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. In addition, the screen-to-body ratio is 91.6 percent. This display comes with 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Protection.