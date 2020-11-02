comscore Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 – Realme X7 Series, Realme C17, and Many Other Expected
News

Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 – Realme X7 Series, Realme C17, and Many Other Expected

Top Products

Here's the list of upcoming Realme smartphones in India.

  • Published: November 2, 2020 4:46 PM IST
Realme X7 Box leak

New smartphones are constantly coming to the Indian market. In the festive season, companies like Micromax, Realme and Xiaomi are preparing to launch new phones in the country. Here’s the list of Upcoming Realme Smartphones in November in India. The list comprises mobile phones like Realme X7 series, Realme C17, and many other Realme smartphones to be launched in November. Also Read - Realme C17 could launch in India by November end

Realme X3 Pro

Realme has already launched the Realme X3 series in India. Now the company is preparing to launch the new smartphone Realme X3 Pro under this series. According to reports, this phone has recently been seen in the Geekbench listing. The model number of the smartphone seen in the listing is RMX2083. Experts are describing this device like the upcoming Realme X3 Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 series to launch in India soon, hints company

According to Leaks, the phone is equipped with 8 GB RAM and Android 10 OS. At the same time, the codename of the phone is ‘msmnile’ which is mostly seen in smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 855 SoC processor. Let us know that the recently launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom come with Snapdragon 855+ processor. Earlier, the Realme X3 Pro was spotted on TUV Rheinland with model number RMX 2170. It was said in the listing that this upcoming smartphone will come with 65 Watt charging and a dual-cell battery. Different reports are coming about the phone’s model number. it is difficult to say at present which of these devices will be launched as Realme X3 Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

Realme C17

Realme is preparing to bring a new smartphone Realme C17 to the Indian market soon. This phone was launched in Bangladesh in September. Recently it was seen on the website of Realme India, which indicated that Realme C17 is going to be launched in India soon. According to leaks, Realme C17 will be launched in India in late November or early December. The price of the Realme C17 is about 13 thousand rupees in Bangladesh. In the Indian market also, the price of the phone is expected to be around this.

Realme C17 has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The internal storage can be extended from a micro-SD card. This Realme smartphone works on Android 10 based Realme UI.

Talking about the camera, there are four cameras on the rear in Realme C17. These include 13-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lenses along with two other 2-megapixel sensors. An 8-megapixel camera has been provided at the front for selfie and video calling.

Realme X7 series

Realme had launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China. Now the company is preparing to launch the Realme X7 series in India. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, shared a post on his Twitter account and hinted at launching Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the country.

Realme X7

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.8 percent. This display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB.

Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup. The primary camera of this camera setup is 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Talking about connectivity, it has two 5G SIM card slots, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has been introduced with LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera of this smartphone is 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels.

Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. In addition, the screen-to-body ratio is 91.6 percent. This display comes with 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Protection.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 2, 2020 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India
News
Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India
Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

News

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 could be powerful than Apple A14 and Kirin

News

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 could be powerful than Apple A14 and Kirin

Moto E7 passes multiple certifications ahead of launch: Check details

News

Moto E7 passes multiple certifications ahead of launch: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Vivo V20 SE smartphone launched in India; check details

iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 | BGR India

Top Products

Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 | BGR India
Realme C17 could launch in India in November with Snapdragon chip

Mobiles

Realme C17 could launch in India in November with Snapdragon chip
Realme X7 series to launch in India soon, hints company

News

Realme X7 series to launch in India soon, hints company
Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

News

Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch
Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

News

Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर भेजे मैसेज 7 दिन में हो जाएंगे गायब! जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं सेटिंग

Oppo K7x स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या क्या जानकारी अब तक आई सामने

Google Pixel 5 के बैटरी इंडिकेटर में बग्स, घंटों यूज करने पर भी दिखाता है 100 से 99% बैटरी

iQOO Z1 स्मार्टफोन का टॉप वेरिएंट सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानिए क्या है कीमत

MediaTek दमदार प्रोसेसर पर कर रही है काम, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

Vivo V20 SE smartphone launched in India; check details
Mobiles
Vivo V20 SE smartphone launched in India; check details
iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

News

iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea
iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are

Mobiles

iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are
Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

News

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India
Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers