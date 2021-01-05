Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India

Smartphone manufacturers launched many great phones in the year 2020. Now smartphone companies have geared themselves for 2021. If you were not able to get a smartphone last year, then nothing to worry because there are many interesting smartphones that are going to launch in January 2021. The list of smartphones to be launch this month include Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Xiaomi Mi 10i and many more mobile phones. Let’s have a look – Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i will launch in India today and the event will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels. There are reports about the Mi 10i that it is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched in China last month. But the company says that this phone has been specially customized for the Indian market. The launch event for Xiaomi Mi 10i will begin at 12 noon. The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's site and official YouTube channel. The phone will be launched in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black Color.

Talking about the specifications, Xiaomi has informed that the Mi 10i will have a quad camera setup. There will be a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the rear. The company has claimed that this sensor is most advanced and brand new. The phone has been confirmed to have Snapdragon 750 processor. Landing page of Mi 10i has already been created on Amazon India. This confirms that the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon. Apart from the e-commerce site, the phone can also be purchased from mi.com.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The official launch date of Samsung’s next premium flagship Galaxy S21 series has arrived. Like every year, this year too, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is going to launch its flagship series in the initial month of the year. This virtual event will be held on January 14 at 10:00 AM ET (8:30 PM in India).

According to the leaked report, Samsung’s latest Exynos processor can be given in this upcoming flagship. Devices in this series can use OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. A 4,000mAh battery can be used to power the Galaxy S21. The phone can also be introduced in some markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This series will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

All three models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will see many upgrades compared to the Galaxy S21 series launched last year. The cameras, performance and overall design of the new series smartphones will be upgraded. Apart from these upgrades, the S-Pen can also be given in the Galaxy S21 series. Till now the company was offering S-Pen with its Note series. Now S-Pen will also be given with Galaxy S series

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

Oppo is launching its Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on 18th January 2021. After the launch of this smartphone in China earlier this month, the company released a teaser for its launch in India. It is not clear with which processor this smartphone will be launched in India. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor has been given in its Chinese variants. This phone is also listed on the IMDA certification website of Singapore.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 18 at 12.30 pm. Regarding OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the company claims that it will be the first smartphone in the industry to have a full dimension fusion (FDF) portrait video system.

Talking about hardware and software, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be the first smartphone to be launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. This processor is said to be perfect for multimedia, videography, 5G and image innovation. This processor is designed on a 7nm processor.

Realme X7 Series

Chinese smartphone maker company Realme had launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China. Now the company is preparing to launch the Realme X7 series in India.

Realme X7

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup including the primary sensor as 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has a quad rear camera setup including the primary camera as 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels. Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Lava

Lava Mobiles is going to launch 5 new smartphones in the Indian market in the coming days. According to leaked reports, the company may launch 5 new smartphones in India. These will be low budget smartphones which will cost less than 10 thousand rupees. According to reports, some smartphones may be part of Lava’s Z series. All these smartphones will be made in India. Recently, the company has introduced Lava Z66 smartphone, which comes with dual rear camera setup. Along with this, the phone has a battery of 3,950mAh, which provides talk time of up to 16 hours.