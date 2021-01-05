comscore Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India
News

Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India

Top Products

Upcoming phones Launching in January 2021 in India - Check Out Xiamo Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy S21, Oppo Reno 5 Pro launching in January 2021 at BGR India.

  • Updated: January 5, 2021 1:20 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10i

Smartphone manufacturers launched many great phones in the year 2020. Now smartphone companies have geared themselves for 2021. If you were not able to get a smartphone last year, then nothing to worry because there are many interesting smartphones that are going to launch in January 2021. The list of smartphones to be launch this month include Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Xiaomi Mi 10i and many more mobile phones. Let’s have a look – Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i will launch in India today and the event will be livestreamed on the company’s social media channels. There are reports about the Mi 10i that it is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched in China last month. But the company says that this phone has been specially customized for the Indian market. The launch event for Xiaomi Mi 10i will begin at 12 noon. The launch event will be livestreamed through the company’s site and official YouTube channel. The phone will be launched in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black Color. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India leaked ahead of launch

Talking about the specifications, Xiaomi has informed that the Mi 10i will have a quad camera setup. There will be a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the rear. The company has claimed that this sensor is most advanced and brand new. The phone has been confirmed to have Snapdragon 750 processor. Landing page of Mi 10i has already been created on Amazon India. This confirms that the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon. Apart from the e-commerce site, the phone can also be purchased from mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Samsung Galaxy S21

The official launch date of Samsung’s next premium flagship Galaxy S21 series has arrived. Like every year, this year too, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is going to launch its flagship series in the initial month of the year. This virtual event will be held on January 14 at 10:00 AM ET (8:30 PM in India).

According to the leaked report, Samsung’s latest Exynos processor can be given in this upcoming flagship. Devices in this series can use OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. A 4,000mAh battery can be used to power the Galaxy S21. The phone can also be introduced in some markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This series will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

All three models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will see many upgrades compared to the Galaxy S21 series launched last year. The cameras, performance and overall design of the new series smartphones will be upgraded. Apart from these upgrades, the S-Pen can also be given in the Galaxy S21 series. Till now the company was offering S-Pen with its Note series. Now S-Pen will also be given with Galaxy S series

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

Oppo is launching its Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on 18th January 2021. After the launch of this smartphone in China earlier this month, the company released a teaser for its launch in India. It is not clear with which processor this smartphone will be launched in India. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor has been given in its Chinese variants. This phone is also listed on the IMDA certification website of Singapore.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 18 at 12.30 pm. Regarding OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the company claims that it will be the first smartphone in the industry to have a full dimension fusion (FDF) portrait video system.

Talking about hardware and software, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be the first smartphone to be launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. This processor is said to be perfect for multimedia, videography, 5G and image innovation. This processor is designed on a 7nm processor.

Realme X7 Series

Chinese smartphone maker company Realme had launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China. Now the company is preparing to launch the Realme X7 series in India.

Realme X7

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup including the primary sensor as 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has a quad rear camera setup including the primary camera as 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels. Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Lava

Lava Mobiles is going to launch 5 new smartphones in the Indian market in the coming days. According to leaked reports, the company may launch 5 new smartphones in India. These will be low budget smartphones which will cost less than 10 thousand rupees. According to reports, some smartphones may be part of Lava’s Z series. All these smartphones will be made in India. Recently, the company has introduced Lava Z66 smartphone, which comes with dual rear camera setup. Along with this, the phone has a battery of 3,950mAh, which provides talk time of up to 16 hours.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2021 1:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
50MP+16MP+13MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it
Features
FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it
Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Apps

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

News

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more

OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game

News

OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more

OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game

BSNL takes over MTNL network in Delhi, Mumbai circles

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more
Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India revealed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch today: Here's how to watch it live, what to expect?

News

Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch today: Here's how to watch it live, what to expect?
Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Mi 10i भारत में लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में आई खराबी, फ्री में ठीक करेगी कंपनी

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G भारत में 18 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Redmi Note 9T 5G की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, इन जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ बजट रेंज में होगा पेश

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker
Apps
Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker
Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

News

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September
Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched: See price, specs and more
OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game

News

OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game
BSNL takes over MTNL network in Delhi, Mumbai circles

Telecom

BSNL takes over MTNL network in Delhi, Mumbai circles

new arrivals in india

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers