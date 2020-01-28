Smartphone makers from around the world are gearing up to launch some exciting new devices in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Poco and more. Expected devices include Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Realme C3, and more.

Upcoming smartphones to launch in February 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

From what we hear, Samsung is likely to rename the upcoming Galaxy S11 to Samsung Galaxy S20. With the new Galaxy S20, the company is bringing a supercharged phone to rule 2020. Speculations are rife that Samsung will give tough competition to Apple’s AirPods Pro by launching Samsung Galaxy Buds+ alongside the smartphones. Among the most anticipated features include a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 5X optical zoom.

Another equally eye-popping feature will be the 108-megapixel primary camera. Leaked images hint at the smartphone weighing in at 221 grams. It is also likely to feature a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels. Leaks further hint at a built-in 5,000mAh battery, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 854 under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is likely to also launch a new foldable smartphone, which will be Galaxy Z Flip. This smartphone too will see an unveil on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20 series. Leaks hint at an ultra-thin glass panel, and dual-camera setup (wide-angle lens and ultra-wide-angle lens).

As per reports, the phone is also likely to come with a 6.7-inch flexible dynamic AMOLED display. The phone will also come with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Other rumored features include up to 3,500mAh battery, and it will run Android 10-based One UI 2.1.

Realme C3

Realme will be launching a new mid-range smartphone, which is likely to be the Realme C3. This upcoming device will launch on February 5. As per leaks, the smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Under the hood will be a 2.3GHz octa-core Cortex A53 processor seated upon a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. There will also be 3GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking needs. The smartphone is also likely to come with a 4,000mAh battery for ample power backup. Lastly, there will be 13 megapixels + 5 megapixels rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco X2

The ‘Poco’ brand is now independent of Xiaomi, and its first smartphone will be the Poco X2. The smartphone will launch on February 4, 2020. The device is likely to cost around Rs 21,999. Leaks hint at a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. There will also be a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.

Other features include 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera at the back, 13-megapixel selfie camera, dual-SIM card losts, 4,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Another upcoming smartphone is the Xiaommi Mi 10. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core SoC, and it will run Android 10. The smartphone is likely to launch on February 11, 2020. Other features set to include are 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and Snapdragon 865 SoC. In terms of cameras, buyers will get a 20-megapixel selfie snapper, and a quad-camera setup (108-megapixel+20-megapixel+12-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back.